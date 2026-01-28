Three Georgia Bulldogs in first round of 2026 NFL Mock Draft
Tray Scott has been at Georgia a long time and he's headed into an offseason with one of the deepest groups of talent he has ever had....
On3 has released its way-too-early All American team and it includes on Georgia player who is considered a top defender in America....
DawgsHQ begins a series of looking at each Georgia assistant coach plus the objectives and challenges ahead for the 2026 season....
Georgia promotes Phil Rauscher Since our last show, there's been some turnover in the coaching ranks, with longtime Georgia offensive line coach...
Kirby Smart is, once again, hitting the Georgia recruiting trail hard, but he's also making an out-of-state stop on Tuesday....
It's mock draft season, and the Georgia Bulldogs are looking to be well represented once again in the top round, as they have been regularly under...
Georgia assistant coaches are starting the week off fast with some visits to major targets in south Georgia, Florida, and other states....
After not playing as a freshman at Georgia, Todd Robinson shares his mentality headed into year two and what he learned in year one....
Freshman EDGE Chase Linton linked up with DawgsHQ in New Orleans to discuss his take on pay-for-play, welcome to Georgia moment....
With Stacy Searels stepping back from his offensive line coach role, taking an analyst job with the Bulldogs, and Georgia swift to appoint former...
Georgia got a boost with the announced return of rising redshirt sophomore Nnamdi Ogboko. The 6-foot-4, 340-pound defensive tackle announced on his...
Georgia signed a large defensive back class in 2026. Donte Williams details why he expects a lot from Caden Harris + the whole group....
The 2026 offseason is here for Georgia. The hype hasn't started yet, but the Bulldogs are already among the top contenders for next season, coming...
Kirby Smart promoted Phil Rauscher to lead Georgia's offensive line in 2026 and DawgsHQ is analyzing the impact of the move....
Talyn Taylor came to Georgia with high expectations and a five-star tag. He contributed early. Taylor got hurt. He then found his way back onto the...
DawgsHQ has gathered some behind-the-scenes intel on Georgia's decision to shuffle its offensive line coaching staff....
Georgia has a new offensive line coach. Stacy Searels is stepping down and NFL veteran Phil Rauscher is taking his place....
The dust has settled on Georgia and the transfer portal. DawgsHQ is offering unfiltered thoughts on each position impacted....
Georgia adds quarterback Bryson Beaver Technically, he counts as a transfer, but Beaver was an ascending name in the quarterback ranks for the Class...
Georgia added eight players in the 2026 transfer portal and DawgsHQ is ranking them with a heavy emphasis on immediate impact....
The portal window is officially closed, and if your head has been spinning in keeping up with the Georgia Bulldogs, we’re diving in with a full recap...
Georgia will get its most experienced offensive lineman back for the 2026 season. Earnest Greene returns for a fifth year....
The portal window is officially closed, and if your head has been spinning in keeping up with the Georgia Bulldogs, we’re diving in with a full recap...
Georgia closed the transfer portal in style, landing a 2026 quarterback in the form of four-star Oregon signee Bryson Beaver. The Bulldogs have a...
The transfer portal window is now open and DawgsHQ is keeping you up to date on the goings on as they relate to Georgia football....