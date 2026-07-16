Three Georgia standouts earn deals with Nike

It appears that three of the most talented players on Georgia’s roster, also two players the Bulldogs will count on in 2026, have agreed to deals with Nike. The official Twitter/X account of Georgia football posted Thursday that junior safety KJ Bolden , junior linebacker Chris Cole and sophomore tight end Elyiss Williams are part of the Nike family.

After this article was posted, Georgia announced a fourth Nike deal for a current player. Sophomore wideout Talyn Taylor is also partnering with the popular shoe and apparel company.

While every Georgia player will sport the iconic Swoosh in 2026, as has been the case since 1999, Bolden and Williams appear to have an elevated deal with Nike.

Bolden is expected to be a defensive leader for the Bulldogs in 2026. He was a significant contributor as a freshman in 2024 and started 13 of 14 games in 2025. The lone missed start was due to a targeting penalty in the previous game.

The former five-star prospect and Buford High School product piled up 76 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for a loss last season. He also gave Georgia a pair of interceptions with one coming at Tennessee and another against Texas. The Bulldogs won both of those games.

Williams racked up 131 offensive snaps in 2025, his first season at Georgia. The 6-foot-7, 255-pound tight end caught seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.

The former five-star prospect is one of the most intriguing players on Georgia’s team. Due to his combination of size and athleticism, big things are expected from Williams in 2026. He was a standout performer for the Bulldogs this spring and along with Lawson Luckie and Jaden Reddell, is expected to be a primary tight end option in the passing game.

Like Bolden and Williams, Cole is a former five-star prospect. He had a significant role for the Bulldogs as a freshman in 2024, but took on a much larger load in 2025. Cole finished fourth on the team with 59 total tackles. He led the team in sacks with 4.5 and tallied seven tackles for loss on the year. Cole’s role should grow even more in 2026 as he shares inside linebacker snaps with Raylen Wilson and Justin Williams.