Three-star WR Gavin Honore de-commits from Georgia
Georgia is down a commitment in the 2027 class. Three-star wideout Gavin Honore (Bishop Gorman; Las Vegas, Nev.) announced Thursday that he has de-committed from the Bulldogs.
“After careful consideration and much prayer,” Honore said via X, “I have decided to re-open my recruitment and decommit from the University of Georgia.”
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Trinidad Chambliss
Judge rules on eligibility
- 2Hot
Caleb Wilson injury
UNC star has broken bone
- 3
South Carolina arrest
Gamecock player removed
- 4Trending
Bracketology
New No. 1 overall, big shakeup
- 5
Over Salary Cap
How schools circumvent $21M cap
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The loss leaves Georgia with five commitments in the 2027 class, a group that currently ranks No. 2 nationally per the Rivals Team Rankings. At 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, Honore was rated as a three-star prospect per the Rivals Industry Rankings, a weighted average that includes the three websites that produce recruiting rankings.
Those same rankings view Honore as the nation’s No. 508 overall prospect and the No. 70 wideout in the nation. He’s the No. 4 player in Nevada.
Honore gave Georgia his commitment last summer. He made the decision on June 2, 2025.