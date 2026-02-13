Three-star WR Gavin Honore de-commits from Georgia

Georgia is down a commitment in the 2027 class. Three-star wideout Gavin Honore (Bishop Gorman; Las Vegas, Nev.) announced Thursday that he has de-committed from the Bulldogs.

“After careful consideration and much prayer,” Honore said via X, “I have decided to re-open my recruitment and decommit from the University of Georgia.”

The loss leaves Georgia with five commitments in the 2027 class, a group that currently ranks No. 2 nationally per the Rivals Team Rankings. At 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, Honore was rated as a three-star prospect per the Rivals Industry Rankings, a weighted average that includes the three websites that produce recruiting rankings.

Those same rankings view Honore as the nation’s No. 508 overall prospect and the No. 70 wideout in the nation. He’s the No. 4 player in Nevada.

Honore gave Georgia his commitment last summer. He made the decision on June 2, 2025.