Todd Monken sounds off on his handling of Stetson Bennett as Georgia's starting QB

Todd Monken holds a special place in the hearts of Georgia fans. He spent three years in Athens, helping the Bulldogs win a pair of National Championships. It’s no secret, however, that when it came to Stetson Bennett, Monken had to get out of his own way a little bit.

No the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, Monken sat down with ESPN’s Chris Clark for an interview recently where he was asked about the most underrated player he has ever coached. It didn’t take long for Monken to answer, and with conviction.

“He (Bennett) gets all the credit. He gets all the credit. I mean, I tried everything I could early in his career to not play him, for a number of reasons. Some (of those reasons) he has to own, but some I have to own. But, ultimately, he kept competing. Nobody believed in him more than Kirby Smart, and he got better, and better, and better. Now that came with years of… Hell, he was 29 or whatever when he graduated, or didn’t graduate, when he was done. So you just keep evolving. Like Bo Nix did. Like (Michael) Penix did. Like he (Bennett) did.”

This isn’t exactly new information. When Monken spoke to reporters at the Peach Bowl prior to Georgia’s second National Championship in as many years, he said as much. He noted how he tried to move on from Bennett more than once.

This most underrated player Todd Monken has ever been around?



Stetson Bennett.



"I underrated him…I tried everything I could early in his career to not play him."



"The first year year we won the national title in 21, we won with him…in '22 we won because of him." https://t.co/Apc885TeMw pic.twitter.com/UMWjQ30Raf — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) April 16, 2026

Bennett got his first career in 2020 against Auburn. That was week two of the season and game two of Monken’s time as Georgia’s offensive coordinator. It was reported on the telecast that Monken had previously told Bennett that he was not part of the plan. The Bulldogs moved away from Bennett as the starter late that season, going with JT Daniels for the final four games, all of which were victories.

Daniels entered the 2021 season as the starter, but when he started dealing with a nagging oblique injury, Bennett stepped in and refused to loosen his grip on the job. He eventually became the full-time starter. After a 41-24 hiccup loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game, Georgia got its revenge in the National Championship game, beating Alabama 33-18 to break a 41-year drought.

But that wasn’t the end of the road for Bennett. Despite considerable angst and frustration among UGA faithful that he was coming back to be the starter for one more year, Monken says that Bennett was the straw that stirred the drink in Georgia’s second title run.

“Like the first year we won the National Championship in 2021, we won with him,” Monken said. “He had his moments. In 2022, we won it because of him. We won the National Championship because of Stetson Bennett. That’s a fact.”

Bennett was a Heisman Trophy finalist that season. He broke a school record with 4,127 passing yards while tossing 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He added another 205 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground as Georgia went 15-0 and obliterated TCU 65-7 in the National Championship game, which took place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Clark, however, paid Monken a compliment regarding the first of those two National Championships. He told the first-time NFL head coach, “nice play calling” in reference to Georgia’s win over Alabama. But Monken’s answer shed a little light on why he has climbed from UGA offensive coordinator to NFL head coach in a span of four years.

“Didn’t feel like that until the fourth quarter,” Monken said. “The fourth quarter was better than the first three, but that’s okay. People just remember the fourth quarter. Except for me.”