Transfer pitcher Caden Aoki has built new routine at Georgia

Georgia senior pitcher Caden Aoki has a long history of college baseball experience. He’s tried to find the best routine in his four years of college baseball.

Aoki has had success at the college level. Aoki was 6-4 in 16 starts in 2025 with a 3.99 earned run average. He also struck out 90 batters in 97 innings.

He’s found things that work for him. The direction came from tinkering and trying things out and feel.

That has not been the case since he arrived in Athens. Georgia head coach Wes Johnson and his staff have put their hands around the senior and laid out a plan for him leading into the 2026 season.

Aoki hasn’t strayed.

“You’re still always trying to find your perfect routine,” Aoki said. “It’s never going to truly be perfect, especially when you feel like you’re kind of just doing it on your own. When you get here to Georgia, they talk to you about everything that’s going to happen. They map out everything that’s going to happen. You can add, maybe not subtract from what they tell you to do, but you can add to what they do.”

Caden Aoki is feeling good after first offseason in Athens

Aoki feels the difference. He feels good, and he knows why. That has been the biggest difference for this offseason for Aoki.

“Honestly, the program that they’ve given me has given me the best routine that I’ve had,” Aoki said. “This is my fifth year of college, so I’ve never had a better routine, but it’s because they’ve worked with me, and they know what my body needs. They always say why we’re doing something. Even in the past three years, sometimes I don’t even know why, maybe it just feels good, but you don’t know if it’s actually what your body needs. You know exactly what you do every single day is what your body needs, and I feel really good when I go out there.”

What will be his role?

Aoki is in a battle for his role. The Bulldogs only return one starting pitcher from the 2025 season in Paul Farley.

There is a group transfers working to figure out where things fit over the long haul this spring. Aoki is working to be a big piece of Georgia’s rotation, but there is heavy competition.

“Everyone’s rooting for each other, and we also know that jobs are on the line,” Aoki said. “So we’re all just going to do our best, and then when that first weekend comes around, we’ll see what happens.”

Georgia opens the season on Feb. 13 against Wright State at Foley Field.