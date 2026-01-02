Transfer Tracker: Georgia football's 2026 portal HQ

The NCAA’s student-athlete transfer portal window for football is now open and it’ll be that way through January 16. Prospects from all over the country can notify their current schools that they are ready for a change of scenery, enter the portal, and get recruited by other programs. Georgia will have some players enter and they’ll be in the market to add several of their own.

DawgsHQ will have you covered for the next few weeks and beyond. The window closes in 14 days, but for the teams and players still active in the College Football Playoff, extra time will be alloted. We’re tracking the players leaving, potential targets, and offers while also providing scoop, buzz, and analysis. We’ll also be participating in the discussion on The Dawg Walk. Click the link below to see ALL of it.

Not a member at DawgsHQ? It’s easy to sign up. RIGHT NOW you can get SAVE 50% on a year’s worth of premium access (Live chats, Georgia football/recruiting scoop, community, analysis, and more). JOIN NOW because thes next few weeks will be wild.

Georgia players who’ve entered or announced

CB Daniel Harris – The junior from Miami announced his intentions to enter the portal a month ago. He hasn’t been with the team since. Harris, after flirting with leaving Georgia once before, started the first three games of the 2025 season but lost his starting job and only saw significant defensive action in one more game.

TE Pearce Spurlin – The former four-star tight end initially took a medical disqualification at Georgia due to a heart condition. He has since gotten medical clearance and announced intentions to enter the portal

Georgia additions from the transfer portal…

There are no additions of hard targets to report at this time.

UGA portal scoop

*** (January 2, 2025) Rusty Mansell has some intel on an expected official visitor for Georgia. The Bulldogs are in the process of setting up official visits and one player, who isn’t at one of the two listed positions of need, should be in Athens soon.

*** Two positions we expect Georgia to target heavily in the portal are safety and wide receiver. Safety is a big position of need as the Bulldogs want to get bigger. DawgsHQ delivered some intel recently on at least one safety prospect to keep an eye on.

More on the transfer portal…

The NCAA student-athlete transfer portal launched in 2018. It marked a change from when student-athletes had to get a release from their school to transfer to another and they could be limited as to where they transferred. The portal allows student athletes to simply notify their current school and its compliance department that they intend to move on to another program.