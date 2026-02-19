Two Georgia defenders arrested on driving-related misdemeanors

A pair of Georgia defenders have run into some off-field trouble on the Athens-Clarke County roads. Junior linebacker Chris Cole was arrested on Wednesday evening on two misdemeanor traffic charges. Sophomore EDGE Darren Ikinnagbon was taken into custody roughly a half hour later on three misdemeanor traffic charges.

According to the Athens-Clarke County jail log, both players have been released on bond. Cole was charged with one count of reckless driving and one count of speeding-maximum limits. Ikinnagbon was arrested on the same two charges plus following too closely.

The combined bond for Ikinnagbon was set at $39. He was taken into custody at 10:27 p.m. and released at 11:08 p.m. The combined bond for Cole was set at $26. He was arrested just before 10 p.m. ET and he was released 40 minutes later.

Cole has been a major contributor at Georgia during each of his first two seasons. The former five-star prospect appeared in 14 games as a freshman, tallying 16 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. He broke out in 2025, racking up 59 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

Ikinnagbon signed with Georgia in 2025 and was a top 100 overall prospect in the class. He appeared in five games with a pair of tackles. Sources inside the program told DawgsHQ during the season that Ikinnagbon was close to seeing more playing time, but he wasn’t able to break through as a freshman.

Driving infractions, especially reckless driving and speeding, have been an issue for Georgia in recent years. Kirby Smart is on record as saying that player contracts include clauses that penalize them financially for certain driving-related charges.

“Our Classic City Collective, for over a year, has been substantially fining guys for those things,” Smart said at SEC Media Days in 2024. “That’s not something that’s new. That’s something that’s been ongoing outside of my jurisdiction that they decided to implement and have done for a considerable amount.”

