Two more Georgia defenders announce entry into transfer portal
Georgia’s season has come to a close and the transfer portal is open. The Bulldogs have begun to see their roster shift around as safety Jaden Harris and linebacker Kris Jones have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.
The Bulldogs fell to Ole Miss 39-34 in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Thursday night. The portal officially opened on Friday morning.
Harris came to Georgia as a transfer from Miami last year. He played in eight games this season for the Bulldogs.
Harris had two tackles. He played at Riverwood High School under former Georgia star Robert Edwards before signing with Miami in the class of 2022.
Jones came to Georgia as a four-star recruit. He played in 13 games this season. He recorded seven tackles this season.