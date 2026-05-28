WATCH: Highlights of new Georgia DL commit Waylon Wooten

The Georgia Bulldogs are expecting a major weekend full of official visitors starting this Friday, but Kirby Smart and company didn’t wait to get things rolling, landing the commitment of three-star defensive lineman Waylon Wooten on Wednesday evening.

Wooten, who hails from Loganville, Georgia and is a product of in-state perennial powerhouse Grayson High School, becomes the eighth commitment of the cycle for the Bulldogs and is currently the lone defensive lineman on the list for the Class of 2027.

Ranked as the nation’s No. 974 overall prospect and No. 95 defensive lineman per the Rivals Industry Rankings, Wooten ticks the tape at 6-foot-1, 315 pounds, considerably shorter than what Georgia has recruiting and signed in the past. The difference, however? Wooten sports an 81-inch wing span, close to 6-foot-9 in other terms.

On film, he puts that to good use.

WATCH WAYLON WOOTEN HIGHLIGHTS

With his sawed off frame, Wooten flashes the ability to anchor down and eat up space in the middle as needed, clogging would-be run lanes with a quickness. But he’s more than just a run stuffer, with enough speed to disrupt in the backfield when he decides to press, and Grayson clearly isn’t afraid to utilize him in the edges of the defensive line as a result. His long arms make shrugging off blockers an easier task, as well, and he’s more than capable of creating lanes for his pass rushers.

Wooten is the second defensive commitment of the cycle for the Bulldogs, joining three-star linebacker Temorris Campbell. The 2027 cycle for Bulldogs is led by the nation’s No. 1 running back Kemon Spell of Pennsylvania and four-star tight end Jaxon Dollar of North Carolina.

With Wooten now aboard, the Bulldogs remain involved for the likes of highly ranked defensive linemen such as Kasi Currie, Seth Tillman, and Tyler Alexander as things move forward.