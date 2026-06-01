WATCH: Highlights of new Georgia LB commit Joakim Gouda

The Georgia Bulldogs got better in the middle of the defense on Sunday, with the announcement of the commitment of four-star linebacker Joakim Gouda.

Gouda selected the Bulldogs over the likes of Texas, Florida, and Auburn.

A 6-foot-1 and a half, 230 pound defender, Gouda ranks as the nation’s No. 153 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, a compilation of the rankings of Rivals, 247, and ESPN. A product of Georgia powerhouse McEachern High, he checks in as the No. 14 linebacker nationally and No. 15 prospect in the state per the same metric. Aside from national rankings, Gouda is the No. 31 overall recruiting per Rivals, the No. 2 linebacker, and No. 4 player in Georgia according to the Rivals Rankings.

On film, Gouda showcases disruptive power in the backfield, closing speed in the short area, power to overwhelm would-be blockers, and a quickness and nose for the ball that causes ball carrier to shudder when facing him.

Scouting Report on Joakim Gouda

“Thumping inside linebacker with instincts and play speed that stand out among the 2027 linebacker group. Measured in at around 6-foot-1.5 and over 230 pounds with good length prior to his senior season. Posted a breakout junior season, emerging as a national prospect in the process. A throwback inside linebacker. Quickly diagnoses plays and triggers downhill. Able to stack and shed to get off of blocks when working as a run defender between the tackles. Flashes high-end burst and closing speed in pursuit and as a blitzer. Shows some ability in coverage, but at his best when moving downhill. Finished his junior season with 100 tackles and two sacks. Will need to watch his weight as he is heavier than most future NFL Draft picks at the position. Younger for the cycle, turning 17 years-old in August of his senior year. One of the more instinctive pure linebacker prospects in the 2027 cycle.” – Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings, on Joakim Gouda