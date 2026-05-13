WATCH: Highlights of new Georgia LB commit Temorris Campbell

Georgia kicked off Wednesday with some strong news on the front of the Class of 2027, landing the commitment of Miami, Florida-based linebacker Temorris Campbell for the cycle.

A product of Miami Carol City High School, Campbell is an emerging standout in the defensive ranks, with the likes of Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Florida State, and Virginia Tech all among those offering heavy pushes for his services.

But for the 6-foot-2, 210 pound Campbell, it was a heavy push from the Bulldogs paired with what he saw in Athens during an April stop that helped to put them into the driver’s seat for his services.

“The coaching staff at Georgia is the best. They work. They push their players. I saw how competitive they were, how hard the coaches push the players, and that is what I want to be a part of. They compete hard, but they compete together, too,” Campbell told Rivals’ Chad Simmons of the decision to join the ranks in the Classic City.

So, what does he bring to the fold? Let’s turn on the tape to find out.

WATCH TEMORRIS CAMPBELL HIGHLIGHTS

Campbell is certainly well-sized for the position, bringing a frame that Glenn Schumann and company can continue to mold and build around.

What jumps off the screen in watching the film, however, is Campbell’s closing speed. The rising senior plays with exceptional stay-at-home instincts, but when it’s time to strike, Campbell covers a lot of ground very quickly, with sideline to sideline capability as a result.

Campbell is also a sure and willing tackler, a strong locator of seams to squeeze through in the offensive line, and physical at the point of contact.

He currently ranks as the nation’s No. 901 overall prospect per the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. He becomes the seventh commit of the cycle for the Bulldogs and is currently the lone defensive commit.