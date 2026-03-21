WATCH: Highlights of new Georgia OL commit Ty Johnson

With a 6-foot-6, 280 pound frame and legacy ties to the program, it’s easy to believe that 2027 offensive tackle Ty Johnson was born to be a Georgia Bulldog.

But none of that would matter if the three-star big man didn’t have the skills to play at the SEC level.

For Johnson, that’s certainly not a problem.

Ranked as the No. 487 overall prospect in the Class of 2027 and the No. 40 offensive tackle for the cycle per the Rivals Industry Rankings, the Lucy Beckham High (Mount Pleasant, South Carolina) standout brings rare size and impressive ability to the fold. Pair that with some deeply usable versatility, and it’s easy to see what drew the Bulldogs in for his services.

“They run a lot of zone and power schemes, similar to what we run at my high school. I also fit the profiles of the tackles that they have but can also snap and play every position on the line, so I feel that really any place they would need I could play,” Johnson told DawgsHQ earlier this week.

Johnson puts that on tape in a big way with his junior film.

WATCH TY JOHNSON HIGHLIGHTS

Johnson gets upfield and into the second level with ease, shows more than enough power to hold his own and move others against their will, and displays a willingness to stay engaged through through the whistle. Those light feet and powerful hands should help him to find footing with the Bulldogs in his career, with the aforementioned versatility easy to see.

It doesn’t hurt that the big man is taking cues from fellow South Carolinian Monroe Freeling, who’s making waves in the draft process.

“He showed me a lot about Georgia,” Johnson told Chad Simmons. “He got there, and the staff developed him into a first- or second-round draft pick. I talked with him a lot over the summer about his recruitment, why he chose Georgia and how the staff helped him get to where he is now. Georgia develops players better than anywhere else.”

Ty Johnson becomes the seventh commitment of the Class of 2027 for the Georgia Bulldogs.