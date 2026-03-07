WATCH: New Georgia DB commit Jerry Outhouse pops on tape

Georgia is back on the board for the Class of 2027, landing the services of four-star defensive back Jerry Outhouse on Friday evening.

A product of Fort Worth, Texas’ North Crowley High School, Outhouse ranks as the nation’s No. 172 overall prospect in the cycle per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 20 cornerback and No. 22 prospect in Texas per the same metric.

On film, Outhouse backs up his lofty ranking, with usable tools on display all over the field in one of Texas’ most competitive divisions. He flashes the ability to play on an island in one-on-one coverage, an impressive change of direction, a disruptive nature with the ball in the air, and the skills and speed to high point a ball, win a battle in the air, and turn an interception into a major return.

Outhouse also shows himself to be a willing and aggressive striker, with play recognition that allows for more than a handful of tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Overall, it’s not hard to see why Kirby Smart and company were pursuing heavily to this point, as his physicality should win fans early on in Athens.

WATCH: JERRY OUTHOUSE HIGHLIGHTS

Georgia beat out the likes of UCLA, Texas Tech, Florida, and Arizona State for Outhouse’s services in the end, with cornerbacks coach Donte Williams a major reason as to why.

“Coaches really stood out to me, showing me a lot of effort, putting it to me, and how they want me in their program,” Outhouse told DawgsHQ’s Jeremy Johnson earlier this week. “That really stood out to me as well as the relationship that I have with Coach Donte…They’ve also built good secondaries over there.”

Jerry Outhouse is the sixth commitment of the cycle for the Georgia Bulldogs and joins fellow four-star cornerback Donte Wright on the list as of today.