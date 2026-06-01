WATCH: New Georgia offensive line commit DJ Dotson highlights

The Georgia offensive line class grew to a fourth member for the 2027 cycle on Sunday, with three-star tackle DJ Dotson announcing his commitment to the Bulldogs over the likes of Georgia Tech and Ole Miss.

A 6-foot-7, 320 pound product of Hattiesburg, Mississippi’s Oak Grove High School, Dotson ranks as the nation’s No. 933 overall prospect in the Class of 2027 per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is the No. 72 offensive tackle in the cycle and the No. 26 prospect in Mississippi according to the same measure.

Dotson clearly brings rare size to the position, and he possesses an NFL pedigree, as the son of offensive tackle Demar Dotson, a 6-foot-9, 315 pound veteran with 11 years in the league, largely with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dotson Sr. played his collegiate ball at Southern Miss.

On tape, the mammoth offensive lineman showcases a propensity to leverage his immense size to bring would-be tacklers to the ground, strength to overpower at the point of attack, and the ability to move easily both in the backfield and into the second level as needed. He delivers heavy hands that knock defenders back with some degree of ease, as well.

Scouting Report on DJ Dotson

“He walked off the bus at 6-foot-7, 320 pounds. Dotson’s has soft feet. He’s got some quickness too. He does play high occasionally, and he does bend at the back sometimes. There is some knee bending on tape as well. Dotson’s strong too. He, on a consistent basis, locks on and walks people off the football and throws them on the ground and lays on them…Dotson has inherited that as well. He smells a pancake, and he hunts it. He likes to throw you on the ground and put 320 pounds of man on you as punishment.” – Jeremy Johnson, DawgsHQ, on DJ Dotson