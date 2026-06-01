WATCH: New Georgia WR commit Taurean Rawlins highlights

Georgia added to pass catching ranks on Sunday, with the three-star wide receiver Taurean Rawlins officially announcing his commitment to the Bulldogs over the likes of Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Clemson.

The 6-foot, 170 pound wideout is the first receiver commit for the Class of 2027 and currently ranks as the nation’s No. 458 overall prospect in the cycle per the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rawlins is also the No. 64 wideout and No. 51 prospect in the state of Georgia per the same metric.

Rawlins, who is coached at Sandy Springs’ Mount Vernon School by Georgia great Terrence Edwards, posted 1395 yards on 67 receptions for the 2025 season, good for an average of 20.8 yards per catch. He was also responsible for 18 touchdowns in his junior campaign.

On film, Rawlins showcases breakaway speed after the catch, physicality with the ball in the air, ability to make catches over would-be defenders, and sudden movement to get behind defensive backs.

Scouting Report on Taurean Rawlins

“The way he moves tells you a lot. Rawlins doesn’t waste a lot of movement. Everything is precise and controlled. He’s been trained really well early on. It shows. He is very meticulous about the little pieces of route running. This is a player who has a chance to make a living playing this game.

He’s just going to produce. There will be guys that are bigger, faster, higher ranked and blah blah blah. The ability to control his body is going to allow him to play outside some and make those plays with back shoulder plays and occasionally make plays down the football field. He is going to be a demon in the middle of the football.

He’s good in short spaces. He also doesn’t mind making contested catches through contact. Rawlins is a hands catcher. The football sticks to his hands. It’s not hard; there is a soft thud to it. That means he has natural hands.

There is some Jaxon Smith-Njigba in his game. Rawlins is not quite as big, but the feel for the position is similar, and he has the same kind of interior of the field upside with the ability to play outside as well.” – Jeremy Johnson, DawgsHQ on Taurean Rawlins