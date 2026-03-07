Weather delay can't slow down Georgia's offense in series opener

Athens, Ga – Georgia’s offense had to wait on Friday night. Rain pushed the initial start to the game back. Then, lightning in the area caused a two-hour and 19-minute delay from the scheduled 3 p.m. start time.

The wait was worth it for the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs pounded Queens 12-2 to win the opener in the four-game series on Friday night at Foley Field. The win moves the Bulldogs to 12-3 on the season.

The Bulldogs worked pitches and got on base and made Queens pay in opportune moments.

The Bulldogs really made splashes in two innings in particular. The third inning saw Georgia put up five runs as the lineup got to Queens’ starter Gibson Jones, who held the Bulldogs hitless the first time through the lineup.

The third inning was highlighted by an RBI double from Daniel Jackson. Brennan Hudson hit his eighth home run of the season. That drove in two more runs.

The fifth inning provided some offense for Georgia as well. Tre Phelps launched his seventh home run of the season into the right field parking lot. Michael O’Shaugnessy and Cole Johnson drove in runs as well.

The Bulldogs added one in the sixth. Georgia closed the night with a two-run home run from Henry Allen that evoked the run-rule in the bottom of the eighth.

Georgia got help on the mound. Joey Volchko improved his record to 4-0 on the season. Volchko threw six innings, allowed four hits, two earned runs, and struck out six hitters.

Joe Knottingham got the seventh inning for Georgia. He struck out two batters in his outing. Mason Kosowick got the eighth inning for Georgia.

What’s next for Georgia?

Georgia will be in for a long day at the office on Saturday. The Bulldogs will host Queens for a doubleheader at Foley Field on Saturday.

The first game gets going at 1 p.m. The second game will begin at 5 p.m. Caden Aoki will be on the mound in the first game for Georgia. Dylan Vigue will pitch game three for Georgia.

The starter for the fourth game is still to be announced for Georgia. That game will be on Sunday at 1 p.m.