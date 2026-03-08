Weekend Recap: Georgia rolls Queens in four-game sweep

Athens, Ga – The weather created a few hurdles for Georgia this weekend, but the ‘Diamond Dawgs’ dodged the raindrops on their way to a four-game series sweep of Queens this weekend.

Georgia wrapped the sweep over Queens with a 14-3 win on Sunday after a delay. The series finale was originally set for 1 p.m. Rains washed through Athens early on Sunday and pushed the start of the game back to 3 p.m.

The Bulldogs got off to a hot start with a Daniel Jackson two-run home run in the first inning. Queens tied the game with a two-run blast of its own in the top of the second. Georgia was back on top by the end of the second. Tre Phelps drove in a run on a single.

Kolby Branch added another run in the fourth inning with a solo shot that extended the Georgia lead. Brennan Hudson joined him with a solo home run of his own a few batters later.

Georgia was able to blow the game open a bit with a three-run home run from Henry Allen in the sixth inning.

Georgia went on a walk barrage in the seventh. Jackson delivered the big blow with a game-ending grand slam later in the inning.

The Bulldogs started Matt Scott on the mound. He went two innings, allowed two hits, two earned runs and struck out four hitters. He only faced eight batters and threw 34 pitches.

Caleb Jameson, Brad Pruett, Zach Brown, Dylan Wood and XX all got work on Sunday.

Doubling up on Saturday

Georgia rolled to two wins on Saturday in a doubleheader. The Bulldogs outscored Queens a total of 23-5 on Saturday. The Bulldogs sent 10 balls over the fences at Foley Field in Saturday’s doubleheader. That performance comes after a 12-2 win on Friday evening.

Branch had a big game in game one, which acted as a precursor to his home run on Sunday. Branch hit two home runs in the opener on Saturday, one of which was a grand slam. He had five runs batted in that game.

In game two on Saturday, Branch’s home run in the bottom of the seventh put an end to the game and gave Georgia head coach Wes Johnson his 100th win at Georgia.

Phelps, Jackson, Allen, Ryan Winn and Jack Arcamone all hit home runs. Brennan Hudson had an inside-the-park home run in game two on Saturday night.

Johnson praised his team’s improved approach at the plate this weekend.

“We’ve worked really hard,” Johnson told reporters on Saturday night. “You look at the couple of losses that we’ve had, and I’ve liked our approach to most of those games. We’ve had to make some adjustments with some of these guys because they’re getting pitched differently. When you come from another program, we have such a high home run total, and you’re not going to just keep getting fastballs. We’ve already tightened up our approach. I think that’s what you’re seeing this weekend so far, and we’re going to continue to do it.”

Transfer starting pitchers continue to come on strong

The Bulldogs got wins on the mound from Caden Aoki and Dylan Vigue on Saturday. Aoki pitched five innings, allowed eight hits, five earned runs and struck out four on his way to a win. It was Aoki’s second win of the season.

Vigue pitched a complete game (seven innings). He only allowed one hit, no runs and struck out a career high 11 hitters.

Vigue is now 3-1 on the season for Georgia.

What’s next?

Georgia will be off for the next five days. It is spring break at Georgia. The Bulldogs will return to the field next weekend with SEC foe Tennessee awaiting them.

The conference opener will get going at 6 p.m. at Foley Field. Game two is Saturday at 5 p.m. Game three will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday.