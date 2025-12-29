What connected Mike Bobo to QB Gunner Stockton?

Georgia junior Gunner Stockton checked all of the physical traits Mike Bobo was looking for in a quarterback. Bobo recruited Stockton hard. He pursued the Rabun County star across two schools.

This season, Stockton and Bobo have grabbed national headlines.

The first-year starter under center, Stoctkon finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting. Bobo is up for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Georgia has an opportunity to compete for a national championship beginning on Thursday. The Bulldogs will face Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. When Bobo recruited Stockton to South Carolina and then to Georgia, this was what he’d hoped for.

It was Stockton’s toughness that stood out to Bobo from the start. Stockton’s toughness has been the endearing part of his transition into Georgia’s starting quarterback.

“His ability to will his team to win or make plays,” Bobo told reporters on Sunday. “He was a playmaker. He was a guy who didn’t need the perfect pocket or need A.J. Green or certain guys out there. Gunner was going to make plays with whoever he had and you saw his team in high school rally around him and he took his team to another level at the quarterback position. As you’re evaluating a quarterback, you see a guy who makes plays. He’s got a strong arm, but he makes plays with his legs and the way the game’s evolved. I was looking for guys when I came back, and I was recruiting him at South Carolina. I was looking for guys that could extend plays and, you know, watching his tape, that’s what intrigued me.”

Gunner Stockton and Mike Bobo have built a strong bond

Bobo heard the stories about Stockton’s toughness. He had connections to the Stockton family. Bobo’s father lives in the Rabun County area.

Once Bobo began recruiting Stockton, he saw for himself.

“I’ve known Gunner for a long time, but I haven’t known him as well as my family, my dad, when they lived in Rabun,” Bobo said. “I didn’t have that attachment until I started recruiting him, but you hear stories about this kid as he grows up, his, you know, his toughness and how tough he is and then you see that on the tape and then when you get to know him, he’s extremely tough individual, mentally and physically and that’s what you want in that position, a guy that’s tough and you also want a guy that’s humble, that goes to work every day, doesn’t need to be told, you know, that he’s the greatest, you know, he doesn’t flinch if you get on him, he doesn’t, if you say something positive or praise him, he doesn’t get too high, he just goes to work and, you know, that’s the thing I’ve been proud and I’m fortunate, it’s a joy for me to coach him.”

Stockton also has a similar affinity for his offensive coordinator.

“He’s a great coach to play for,” Stockton told reporters on Sunday. “I wouldn’t want to play for anybody else. Just to see all the work he puts in and just the love for the University of Georgia, and the passion he has for the players and Georgia, it makes everybody around him better. He’s a great coach to play for.”