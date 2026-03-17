What transfer additions Isiah Canion, Dante Dowdell, Amaris Williams bring to Georgia

What transfer additions Isiah Canion, Dante Dowdell, Amaris Williams bring to Georgiaby: Jake Rowe12 minutes agoJakeMRoweRead In AppNov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) runs against Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Nnamdi Ogboko (95) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn ImagesKirby Smart spoke about a trio of Georgia transfer additions for the first time on Tuesday, Isiah Canion, Dante Dowdell, and Amaris Williams.