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What transfer additions Isiah Canion, Dante Dowdell, Amaris Williams bring to Georgia

On3 imageby: Jake Rowe12 minutes agoJakeMRowe
Isiah Canion Georgia
Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) runs against Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Nnamdi Ogboko (95) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Kirby Smart spoke about a trio of Georgia transfer additions for the first time on Tuesday, Isiah Canion, Dante Dowdell, and Amaris Williams.

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