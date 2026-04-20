Where did Georgia commits and targets land in latest Rivals 300

The Rivals 300 Rankings got a new update on Monday. Georgia’s fingerprints are all over the latest rankings. The rankings braintrust at Rivals has had a chance to get fully focused on the 2027 class. There have been several opportunities to see a long list of key targets and Georgia’s commits in person this offseason.

Nearly the full Under Armour Camp slate has been completed. Most of the Elite 11 Regionals have been held. Spring practices for high school football will get going nationally in the coming days and weeks.

The Bulldogs have two commits who were ranked as five-stars. The top-ranked Georgia commit is running back Kemon Spell.

The five-star running back checked in at No. 11 overall in the latest rankings. Five-star cornerback Donte Wright came in at No. 14 overall in the class. Georgia has been working to hold onto the five-star cornerback. Oregon has made a major push in recent months. Wright was in Athens for G-Day over the weekend.

The Bulldogs landed two other commits in the top 300 this time around as well. Four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse was ranked the No. 109 overall prospect in the class.

Four-star offensive tackle Kelsey Adams checks in at No. 121 overall prospect in the class.

Georgia is heavily pursuing a strong portion the top 300 prospects. Several of the top 300 already have official visits scheduled for Georgia this summer.

Georgia Targets inside the top 300