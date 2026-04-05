1976 Indiana basketball team -- last unbeaten team in NCAA D1 history -- to be honored at National Championship game

The 1976 Indiana basketball team will be honored during Monday night’s NCAA Championship game in Indianapolis.

The 1975-76 team is the last team to go unbeaten in a season at the division one level — going 32-0 on the year. Coached by Bob Knight, Indiana went on to have an average margin of victory by 17.3 points per game.

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“Coach said at the conclusion of the ’76 season that fans should take a good look at the group because you’ll never see another group like it again,” Buckner said earlier this season. “Now, all of us were young enough, stupid enough not to know exactly what that meant, but obviously that’s been the case. No one has gone undefeated in the last 50 years. I didn’t know I’d be here 50 years later, but to be a part of this is pretty special.”

“Coach Knight told us in a prophetic way back in 1976 at halftime that we had an opportunity to make history,” Benson added. “Now here we are 50 years later, and it’s been by the grace of God and great teammates that we’ve been able to put this together. The unity and strength that came with that is something special, so I’m just so excited and blessed. I thank God for the opportunity to play with these guys, for Coach Knight and for Indiana University.”

Headlined by Kent Benson, Scott May and Quick Buckner, six players went on to play in the NBA — the aforementioned three being top-7 selections.

Indiana’s roster included Bobby Wilkerson, Wayne Radford and Tom Abernethy — all draft picks as well.

May was the National Player of the Year in 1976, and he and Buckner were both All-American selections that season.

Indiana defeated No. 17 St. John’s, No. 6 Alabama, No. 2 Marquette, No. 5 UCLA and No. 9 Michigan by an average of 13.2 points en route to the National Championship.

“The most meaningful thing, one of the, Coach said a lot of meaningful things,” Bucker said. “After we won, he said something to me that I didn’t fully grasp. And you guys know what I’m about to say. He said, you’ve done something for the people in the state of Indiana, you’ll never understand what you did for them.”

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