2026 NFL Combine Preview: Program-record 9 Hoosiers invited to Indianapolis

This week at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana will send a program-record nine players to the NFL Scouting Combine to showcase their talents ahead of the NFL draft, scheduled for April 23–25 in Pittsburgh.

The national champion Hoosiers will send the eighth-most players to Indianapolis, trailing only Texas A&M (13), Alabama (12), LSU (11), Ohio State (11), Georgia (10), Miami (10) and Oklahoma (10). The 2018 combine saw five Indiana representatives, which was previously the highest number in program history before 2026’s record-breaking invitations.

The 2026 edition marks the first time Indiana has had multiple players invited since 2018–19, following Kurtis Rourke and C.J. West’s invitations a year ago. Those two became the first Hoosiers selected in the NFL draft since 2022, and it was the first time multiple IU players were picked since 2018.

With a projected first overall pick, several second-day caliber players and more players invited to the combine than ever before, 2026 has a great chance to be the draft that features the most Hoosiers ever — only fitting after a national championship season from Curt Cignetti’s team.

An open and free event to the public, the combine will run from Thursday to Sunday, with televised coverage on NFL Network. All players invited to the combine will conduct interviews with the media running from Wednesday to Sunday, and TheHoosier.com will be in attendance to provide coverage from Indianapolis.

Here’s all you need to know about the event, with the schedule, participants and drill descriptions.

Indiana’s Participants

Quarterback — Fernando Mendoza

Projected first overall pick

Mendoza enters the combine as the consensus No. 1 player in the draft after his Heisman-winning season. He passed for over 3,500 yards in Indiana’s national title campaign, while leading the nation with 41 touchdowns and a rating of over 182. Mendoza has expectations for a reason, and this combine won’t be of much consequence given the fact that he will not participate in any passing drills.

He’ll throw to Indiana’s receivers during the Hoosiers’ Pro Day on April 1 instead, meaning that he won’t do much besides the traditional speed and strength drills in Indy.

Wide receiver — Omar Cooper Jr.

Projected late first round to mid-second round pick

Cooper Jr. might have the most to gain from the combine, as he went largely under the radar until his spectacular season during Indiana’s rise to prominence. The wideout totaled 937 yards and 13 touchdowns during his junior season, and has a very real chance to be picked in the first round of the draft.

Cornerback — D’Angelo Ponds

Projected mid-second round to late third round pick

Indiana’s star cornerback came into the season with draft expectations, and he certainly lived up to the hype. With two of the most memorable plays of the season (Illinois punt block and Peach Bowl pick-six) he has proven to be an impact player in multiple ways. His size has been cited as an issue by some NFL minds, but a promising combine should quell those fears.

Wide receiver — Elijah Sarratt

Projected mid-second round to late third round pick

Another receiver that could prove a lot at the combine is Sarratt, who is older than some of the top prospects at the position, but has shown his dependability, especially in the red zone. His rise from a zero-star recruit to national champion was remarkable, while his nation-leading 15 touchdowns could land him as a second-day pick.

Safety — Louis Moore

Projected fourth round to sixth round pick

Moore was another player with zero FBS offers out of high school, as his rise to the NFL combine is spectacular, and he has a great chance to hear his name called in April. He’s gained notoriety from his eligibility dispute, but Moore’s 90 total tackles and six interceptions speak for themselves. A productive combine could elevate his stock further, as he looks to prove his worth as a professional-level player.

Offensive lineman — Pat Coogan

Projected fifth round to seventh round pick

Coogan was the de-facto leader of the Hoosiers despite being a transfer, as his leadership and character are some of his best strengths. Scouts already know that, but he can showcase his physical tools at the combine just like he did as a very productive center for Indiana this season.

Running back — Roman Hemby

Projected fifth round to seventh round pick

Hemby might be projected as a day-three pick in the draft, but the running back has all the talent in the world to have an eye-opening combine. He can be productive in several ways, both with physicality and quickness out of the backfield. He might be the most underrated one of Indiana’s representatives at Lucas Oil.

Linebacker — Aiden Fisher

Projected sixth round to undrafted

The All-American linebacker scored a combine invite, and it’s his time to prove that he wasn’t just the leader of a national championship defense, but a serious threat to become a successful pro. He’s physically there, but perhaps not as flashy as some of the top prospects., although he can disprove that this week.

Tight end — Riley Nowakowski

Projected seventh round to undrafted

It was almost unfathomable before the season that a guy like Nowakowski would receive a combine invite, but with such a strong season as a “glue guy” he gets to show his tools to NFL teams. His blocking ability is fantastic, while he’s a Swiss army knife with a fullback background that could entice a team to pick him as a do-it-all guy.

Defensive lineman Mikail Kamara and running back Kaelon Black are also candidates to be selected in the draft, but were not invited to the combine.

Combine On-Field Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 26 (Defensive linemen & linebackers)

3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 27 (Defensive backs & tight ends)

3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28 (Quarterbacks, wide receivers & running backs)

1 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 (Offensive linemen)

1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Combine Drills

These are the drills that every combine invitee will participate in. Each position has its own specialized activities, such as pass-catching for receivers and blocking for offensive linemen, but these six tests will be done by every player if they are physically able.

Fernando Mendoza has announced that he will not throw at the combine, as Indiana’s Pro Day on April 1 will be the only time he publicly throws before the draft. He and the rest of the Hoosiers will go through the drills below, however.

Descriptions are courtesy of NFL.com.

40-Yard Dash

Drill description:

The 40-yard dash is a sprint. Mark out a 40-yard straight with markers, including a clear start and finish. The 40-yard dash is the marquee event at the combine. Similar to the 100 meters at the Olympics, it’s all about speed, explosion and watching skilled athletes run great times. These athletes are timed at 10-, 20- and 40-yard intervals. What scouts are looking for is an explosion from a static start.

Vertical Jump

Drill description:

The vertical jump is all about lower-body explosion and power. The athlete stands flat-footed, and his reach is measured. It is important to accurately measure the reach because the differential between the reach and the flag the athlete touches is his vertical jump measurement.

Broad Jump

Drill description:

The broad jump is like being in gym class. Basically, it tests an athlete’s lower-body explosion and strength. The athlete starts in a balanced stance and then explodes out as far as he can. It tests explosion and balance because he has to land without moving.

Shuttle Run (5-10-5)

Drill description:

The short shuttle is the first of the cone drills and is known as the 5-10-5. It tests the athlete’s lateral quickness and explosion in short areas. The athlete starts in a three-point stance; explodes out 5 yards to his right; touches the line; goes back 10 yards to his left; touches the line with his left hand; pivots and turns 5 more yards; and finishes.

Three-Cone Drill

Drill description:

The three-cone drill tests an athlete’s ability to change directions at high speed. Place three cones in an L-shape. The participant starts from the starting line, goes 5 yards to the first cone and back. Then he turns, runs around the second cone, weaves around the third cone — the high point of the L — changes directions, comes back around the second cone and finishes.

Bench Press

Drill description:

The athlete sets up for the test by lying on his back, flat on the bench, and placing his hands on the barbell at shoulder width. The goal is to press 225 pounds as many times as possible. The rules are simple: The bar must touch the chest, the elbows must straighten completely at the top, the butt must remain in contact with the bench and the hips may not rise during the upward press motion. A spotter is necessary for safety, as the athlete tests until muscular failure.

