2026 NFL Draft Live Tracker: Indiana set to see record number of players selected

The 2026 NFL Draft began on Thursday night and Indiana football watched two players selected in the first round for the first time in program history as Fernando Mendoza went No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Omar Cooper Jr was selected 30th overall by the New York Jets.

Upwards of 10 players from Indiana are expected to be drafted this weekend.

Here’s a live tracker of where each lands.

Round One:

No. 1: Fernando Mendoza — Las Vegas Raiders

Mendoza broke the record for the most touchdown passes by a Hoosier with 41 on the season, while he also broke the single-game IU record for completion percentage in a game (95%), as well as completion percentage for a season (72%).

He won the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award and Walter Camp Award, while being named to the All-Big Ten first team and was a consensus All-American. During Indiana’s postseason run, he was named offensive MVP of the Big Ten Championship, Peach Bowl and National Championship Game.

Mendoza totaled 3,535 yards on the season, second in Indiana history, as he becomes the second Hoosier taken as the No. 1 pick as well. Fullback Corby Davis was picked first back in 1938, making the Raiders’ selection technically not the first No. 1 pick from IU.

No. 30: Omar Cooper Jr — New York Jets

Cooper was an All-Big Ten Second Team selection in 2025 after finishing with 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was top-5 in the Big Ten in all three categories, including second in the Big Ten and tied for third nationally in receiving touchdowns.

Over his career, Cooper had 115 catches for 1,798 yards and 24 touchdowns, including two rushing scores, in 42 games

Round Two:

Round Three:

Round Four:

Round Five:

Round Six:

Round Seven:

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