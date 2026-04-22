2026 NFL Draft Preview: Indiana eyes program record for players selected in single draft

Three months after the Hoosiers achieved their college football dreams by winning a national championship, several Indiana players will get to live out another dream this weekend: Getting to hear their names called as NFL Draft Selections.

With nine representatives at the NFL Combine, Indiana has a chance to break the program record for most Hoosiers taken in a single draft. The current mark to beat is seven from back in 1976, but with all the history made by the 2025-26 Indiana team, it would only be fitting to wrap up their Indiana careers by having a record number of Hoosiers selected.

The 2026 Draft is scheduled to begin with Round 1 at 8 p.m. on Thursday – the exact same time as the Indiana Spring Game. Rounds 2 and 3 will be on Friday night at 7 p.m, while Rounds 4-7 begin on Saturday at noon.

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To preview it all, take a look at three different mock drafts (NFL.com, ESPN, The Athletic) as well as official scouting reports by the NFL.

QB Fernando Mendoza

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with family members after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mock Draft Projections

NFL.com (Chad Reuter): No. 1 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas Raiders

ESPN (Jordan Reid): No. 1 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas Raiders

The Athletic (Dane Brugler): No. 1 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas Raiders

NFL.com Scouting Report

Overview

Mendoza is a precision-based pocket passer whose game is built on rare accuracy and steady command in high-leverage moments. He lacks improvisational talent but proved to be a maestro playing the notes on the page with excellent rhythm and few mistakes as the season wore on. Mechanically sound and intensely accurate, Mendoza is fearless in attacking pre- and post-snap reads. He can feather throws into deep windows or between levels. He consistently hits moving targets in stride on digs, slants, outs and crossers. However, he needs plays to stay on schedule as his arm talent and velocity are fairly average. Third-and-long and red-zone execution stand out. Mendoza is big and tough but moves around the pocket with heavy shoes and limited escapability, which could invite excessive hits on Sundays. He can make life easier on his receivers and his play-caller, but above-average pass protection feels like a non-negotiable. He’s still young with football to learn and adversity to face, but his character, competitiveness and rapid ascension make it easier to project he will be a very good starter within his first three seasons.

Strengths

Prototype frame, makeup and leadership traits.

Layers touch throws into tight downfield windows with ease.

Elite baseline accuracy with few misses to open targets.

Anticipation and conviction to attack the teeth of zone coverage.

Good timing on out-breakers to prevent crowding receivers to the boundary.

Generates tight spirals from a quick, compact release.

Bottom-up mechanics are the foundation for his consistency and repeatable delivery.

Tough, poised passer who will stand in and take hits to finish the throw.

Works through reads cleanly and cuts it loose without hesitation.

Delivers the ball in front of receivers to keep them in stride.

Red-zone wonder with 39 TDs and no INTs inside the opposition’s 20-yard line since 2024, per PFF.

Ball placement holds steady when he digs in for more velocity.

Weaknesses

He benefited from heavy RPO usage and receivers who were very good at winning contested catches.

Won’t harm defenses all that often with throws when he has to extend the play.

Below-average pocket mobility to climb, slide and reset launch point.

Has a habit of looking for a side-door exit when options are limited.

Unable to escape pressure once it’s in the pocket.

Average arm talent to make off-platform throws and rip window throws

Double A-gap blitzes can speed him up and into misfires.

Played stubbornly as a decision-maker against Purdue.

Mock Draft Projections

NFL.com (Chad Reuter): No. 23 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles

ESPN (Jordan Reid): No. 19 overall (Round 1), Carolina Panthers

The Athletic (Dane Brugler): No. 21 overall (Round 1), Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL.com Scouting Report

Overview

Big, strong target whose two-year rise is bolstered by translatable tape. While he was a full-time slot receiver in 2025, Cooper has played outside, as well. He can stem and drive past press with his strength. He has potent early acceleration to climb past nickelbacks into top position to challenge deep. His routes lack polish and he has average in-and-out quickness at break-points, but he’s rugged once the ball is in his hands. His ability to add yards after contact could earn Cooper more carries than we saw from him at Indiana. Fighting for catch space and blocking for the running game are areas where he needs improvement. Cooper is an ascending slot bully with Day 2 value.

Strengths

Posted 20 touchdown catches since the start of the 2024 season.

Welcomes physical play and wins through contact.

Versatile enough to be more than a slot option.

Creates lateral separation when beating press.

Digs hard through drive phase before snapping head around.

First and second acceleration catches defenders off-guard.

Explosive leaper who can pluck high throws at their apex.

Rugged runner who can break free from multiple tacklers.

Weaknesses

Inefficient getting in and out of intermediate breaks.

Average contested-catch success for his physical profile.

Needs quicker recognition and adjustment on underthrows.

Acceleration out of the stem is average.

Disappointing effort and physicality when asked to run block.

Indiana’s D’Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026.

Mock Draft Projections

NFL.com (Chad Reuter): No. 43 overall (Round 2), Miami Dolphins

ESPN (Jordan Reid): No. 51 overall (Round 2), Carolina Panthers

The Athletic (Dane Brugler): No. 50 overall (Round 2), Detroit Lions

NFL.com Scouting Report

Overview

Ponds is a productive perimeter cornerback trapped in a smaller body, but he’s not lacking in confidence or coverage tenacity. He’s tremendously competitive and winning seems to follow him at each stop. He matches press releases with good slide quickness and has the speed to stay in-phase as routes travel vertically. Eye discipline, instincts and trigger quickness fuel his zone work and catch disruption. Size limitations will likely push him to nickelback, where mismatches against bigger bodies and physical challenges from run games will test his playmaking/durability. Ponds is a likely Day 2 pick who will be an above-average starting nickelback in the NFL.

Strengths

Plays zone with excellent eye discipline, route leverage and spacing.

Speed to stay in-phase vertically and rarely loses position once he gains it.

Outstanding ball-tracker with the ability to irritate downfield catch points.

Diagnoses run, slips blocks and quickly gets to ball-carriers.

Consistently finishes tackles against the run and pass.

Used impressive acceleration to block two punts while at Indiana.

Opened playoff blowout of Oregon with a pick-six on the first play from scrimmage.

Weaknesses

Struggles to flip hips cleanly when route leverage is beaten.

Loses ground to physical receivers at the top of the route.

Average plant-and-drive quickness from top of his drop.

Lack of length will cost him pass breakups at times.

Can be engulfed by big-bodied blockers near the line.

Drag-down tackler in space against bigger wideouts.

WR Elijah Sarratt

Mock Draft Projections

NFL.com (Chad Reuter): No. 70 overall (Round 3), Dallas Cowboys

ESPN (Jordan Reid): No. 94 overall (Round 3), Miami Dolphins

The Athletic (Dane Brugler): No. 67 overall (Round 3), Las Vegas Raiders

NFL.com Scouting Report

Overview

Big receiver whose competitiveness and elite catch-phase execution allow him to overcome his athletic limitations. While he’s nicknamed “Waffle House” because he’s said to be “always open,” Sarratt sees a high number of contested targets versus man coverage. He’s tight-hipped with below-average foot quickness and falls below the line as a separator. Once the throw goes up, however, he consistently beats corners with size, body control and catch-space strength to clean up. He’ll face press matchups that leave his catch column dry, but he’s built and wired for possession targets over the first two levels.

Strengths

Torched Oregon twice last season, posting 15 catches for 196 yards and three TDs against the Ducks.

Rugged and urgent when battling against physical coverage.

Disciplined route-running disguises his route intentions.

Speed changes and crisp cuts create space at route breaks.

Uses big frame and catch-space strength to dominate 50/50s.

Dominated back-shoulder balls and slot fades.

Tough to bring him down with the ball in his hands.

Deadens legs and dots feet inbounds at the boundary.

Weaknesses

Tight strider with below-average release quickness.

Will find blockades against stronger NFL press.

Noticeable loss of speed through stems and turns.

Downfield routes are easily phased by good man coverage.

Lacks second gear to run under a deep throw.

Labors opening hips and makes reactive, off-frame catches.

LB Aiden Fisher

Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) reacts after a play Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Mock Draft Projections

NFL.com (Chad Reuter): No. 206 overall (Round 6), Cleveland Browns

ESPN (Jordan Reid): No. 126 overall (Round 4), Buffalo Bills

The Athletic (Dane Brugler): No. 176 overall (Round 4), Kansas City Chiefs

NFL.com Scouting Report

Overview

Fisher is a Mike linebacker who can run the defense as an extension of his coordinator. He’s well-built with leadership and football character that are praised by teammates and coaches. Fisher has the instincts and feel of an NFL player but lacks the needed quickness and athletic ability. He reads play designs and gets to the action at a high rate, but a lack of range, cover talent and plus open-field tackling will make the NFL jump challenging.

Strengths

Team leader with mindset emblematic of Indiana football.

Stuffed stat sheet with 300+ tackles over the last three seasons.

Good recognition of play design and blocking scheme.

Frequently beats running back to the gap.

Slips blocks with perfect timing.

Sneaky but strong when setting picks in rush games.

Weaknesses

Below-average speed and athleticism.

Change of direction in space is labored.

Struggles to leverage wide pursuit due to his speed.

Hips are clunky and feet are heavy in zone drops.

Has trouble stacking and shedding zone blocks.

Lack of short-area agility will lead to missed tackles.

RB Kaelon Black

Mock Draft Projections

NFL.com (Chad Reuter): No. 164 overall (Round 5), Jacksonville Jaguars

ESPN (Jordan Reid): No. 167 overall (Round 5), Houston Texans

The Athletic (Dane Brugler): No. 201 overall (Round 6), Green Bay Packers

NFL.com Scouting Report

Overview

“Get what is blocked” runner with good size and above-average aggression as a finisher. Black split carries in Indiana’s downhill attack and generally kept the run on its designed track. He lacks ideal burst and utilizes too many stutter-steps in processing the run lane while headed to the hole. He’s not elusive inside but will add yards with his tackle-breaking and fall-forward running style. Black is a grinder with below-average third-down value, but he could create competition for a RB3/4 role in camp.

Strengths

Foot stays heavy on the gas pedal when hitting the hole.

Physical into contact and usually falls forward for yards.

Loads lead shoulder to batter tacklers on second and third levels.

Strong hips allow him to pull through tacklers.

Keeps his feet chopping and churning.

Needs technique work but is willing in protection.

Weaknesses

Running style is more segmented than fluid.

Lacks imagination and creativity between the tackles.

Drops eyes and charges forward instead of searching for cuts.

Very little pass-catching production at Indiana.

S Louis Moore

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Louis Moore (7) celebrates after a breaking up a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Mock Draft Projections

NFL.com (Chad Reuter): No. 183 overall (Round 6), Arizona Cardinals

ESPN (Jordan Reid): No. 256 overall (Round 7), Denver Broncos

The Athletic (Dane Brugler): No. 210 overall (Round 6), Kansas City Chiefs

NFL.com Scouting Report

Overview

Instinctive safety prospect with impressive interception production in 2025. Moore reads his keys and plays with good discipline for proper positioning as a split-field safety. He shades coverage according to the quarterback’s eyes and has above-average ball skills when contesting. He’s an average athlete, lacking agility and speed, and struggles matching receivers. He will face major obstacles in pursuing and tackling NFL runners in the open field. Moore plays with heavy pads and his football IQ is a plus, but his athletic deficiencies could be tough to overcome.

Strengths

Disciplined in reading keys and being in the right place at the right time.

Plays with above-average ball skills and instincts from depth.

Tracks and adjusts to ball flight like a center fielder.

Closes on receivers with accurate angles to stop them cold.

Comes to balance, meeting runners with a wide base.

Explodes hips into ball-carriers for real stopping power.

Weaknesses

Below-average arm length and wingspan.

Trigger quickness and burst from depth are ordinary.

Athleticism and speed appear to be severely lacking when playing in space.

Lacks reactive quickness and agility as open-field tackler.

Pursuit angles deteriorate when the chase stretches out.

Will enter camp as a 25-year-old rookie.

OL Pat Coogan

Mock Draft Projections

NFL.com (Chad Reuter): No. 201 overall (Round 6), Green Bay Packers

ESPN (Jordan Reid): No. 187 overall (Round 6), Washington Commanders

The Athletic (Dane Brugler): Undrafted

NFL.com Scouting Report

Overview

Coogan is a veteran center with good size, intelligence, communication skills and leadership that will appeal to offensive line coaches. He’s technically sound and is consistent in centering opponents while latching in with grip strength to increase stickiness. He’s best in a gap scheme and inside zone, but his effectiveness can fade when the job stretches beyond the A-gaps. In protection, he lands well-timed punches and utilizes instinctive hand resets to regain positioning. However, forward lean and shorter arms will invite counters. Coogan has the potential to become a starter, but there are limitations in his game that make scheme fit and protection help important.

Strengths

Dips hips and drives through down-block targets.

Keeps hands tight, providing added control at the point.

Stays square with eyes to the linebacker on work-up blocks.

Slides hips into place to secure on ace blocks.

Uses independent hands with good timing and pop.

Gets to resets quickly to help regain his positioning.

Base width never changes when mirroring.

Weaknesses

Could struggle finding landmarks in outside zone.

Below-average second-level adjustments.

Can be steered and shed by longer nose tackles.

Forward-leaning pass sets invite counters.

Below average cut-off quickness when recovering.

Anchor gives way against powerful bull rushers.

TE Riley Nowakowski

Indiana Hoosiers tight end Riley Nowakowski (37) looks to stiff arm Miami (FL) Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) as he rushes the ball Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Mock Draft Projections

NFL.com (Chad Reuter): Undrafted

ESPN (Jordan Reid): No. 181 overall (Round 5), Detroit Lions

The Athletic (Dane Brugler): No. 231 overall (Round 7), Atlanta Falcons

NFL.com Scouting Report

Overview

Nowakowski’s focus on the task never wavers. He’s reliable and tough at the point of attack and holds up well in pass protection. He lacks height/length but is well-built and plays with better technique, strain and finish than many offensive linemen in this class. He became a productive pass-catcher in 2025, but he could struggle to separate or win the seam against NFL man coverage. His character and work ethic are outstanding, and he should help elevate run-game execution wherever an offense lines him up.

Strengths

Fits up run blocks with good timing, accuracy and balance.

Gets hips unlocked and rolls into drive blocks.

Strains as a base blocker and works until the whistle.

Has frame/toughness to square off against edge defenders.

Impressive technique and core strength make him trustworthy in protection.

Catches with reliable hands and consistent focus.

Unfazed playing through route and catch contact.

Weaknesses

Requires more instinctive hand resets as a run blocker.

Long edge rushers can stab and discard his protection.

Struggle to separate from man coverage.

Gives breaks away and lacks burst out of his turns.

Below-average run-after-catch quickness.

RB Roman Hemby

Mock Draft Projections

NFL.com (Chad Reuter): Undrafted

ESPN (Jordan Reid): No. 226 overall (Round 7), Cincinnati Bengals

The Athletic (Dane Brugler): Undrafted

NFL.com Scouting Report

Overview

Hard-charging runner with average vision/burst but good decisiveness and the ability to finish through contact. Hemby is wired for hard running inside, but he has the one-cut quickness to succeed on zone carries. He has stop-start quickness to reset the run against penetration but rarely looks to elude tacklers once he hits it downfield. Punishing collisions are inevitable for defensive backs looking to tackle him in the open field. He’s willing in protection but must clean up mental errors. Hemby is a viable pass-catcher, which should add to his value as a likely Day 3 pick and potential three-down backup who can handle short-yardage carries right away.

Strengths

Keeps runs on schedule and headed downhill.

One-cut quickness to snap it off at tight angles.

Shows ability to get skinny and sneak through tight crevices.

Accelerates through contact and consistently falls forward.

Tucks it tight and rarely puts the ball on the ground.

Reliable hands and catches when contested.

Shows a willingness to stand in and square up blitzers.

Weaknesses

Inconsistent vision leads to missed opportunities.

Below-average burst through the hole.

Rarely seeks additional cuts once he makes a downhill decision.

Tight hips limit ability to open and stride in space.

Enters into contact with higher pad level.

Protection mistakes resulted in hard hits on the quarterback against Iowa.

Other NFL hopefuls from Indiana

Not all the Hoosiers with NFL dreams will be able to be picked, but several could end up signing free agent deals after the fact. Here’s the list of the Indiana players who weren’t mentioned in the three mock drafts listed, but still have a chance at signing NFL contracts.

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