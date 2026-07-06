2027 cycle showing a major shift on the recruiting trail: 'A significant change in the way elite prospects' view Indiana

As the 2027 recruiting cycle slowly comes to a close, it’s the first class that will sign with Indiana as national champions. How did it impact recruiting? While it still may take another class or two to fully see the returns, the 2027 class for the Hoosiers is a notable one, with many recruiting wins.

Curt Cignetti has been open about the impact winning — and winning at a high level — does for recruiting. It’s also no surprise; it opens up doors.

“I think winning opens doors. There’s no doubt about it,” Cignetti said last year. “Now, whether they’re more talented remains to be seen.”

That talent that Cignetti was referring to was part of the No. 53 overall recruiting class back in 2025. It helped translate into a national championship — albeit very few of those freshmen saw significant snaps throughout the season.

Most of Indiana’s 2026 class came on the heels of a College Football Playoff appearance and the start of IU’s championship run last year. It resulted in the No. 30 overall class – a group of prospects who will see the field this season for the first time.

Now as the 2027 class is all but finalized for the Hoosiers, it sits at No. 29 nationally — with six less commits than 2026.

So whether winning means more 4-star talent or 5-star prospects visiting, or top-end talent committing — there’s no question that this has been the biggest spring and summer from a talent standpoint on campus.

Out of the 34 visitors Indiana had in for officials this cycle, 19 were Rivals300 prospects. So out of the prospects visiting Indiana this offseason, 56% were top-end talent. Whether it was the nation’s No. 1 overall player in Jalen Brewster, or the nation’s No. 2 wide receiver Monshun Sales, or numerous other top-50 targets, Indiana’s talent pool has increased drastically.

That’s an increase from about 30% a season ago, with just eight visitors as part of the Rivals300.

With the landscape of college athletics revolving around the transfer portal and NIL, true development seems to be a lost art. But for Indiana, it’s the part of its recruiting pitch that resonates the most.

“Players are noticing the way Indiana develops its talent, and I mean players in the portal and in high school,” one NFL scout told On3’s Chris Low. “Look at the draft this year. How many of the eight players Indiana had drafted bettered their stock after spending time in that program? I’d say all of them. I’m betting it’s the same way in the next draft, and you’ll see guys like running back Khobie Martin blossom after he played behind (Kaelon Black and Roman Hemby), who are both in NFL camps.”

There’s also something with one of the better developmental coaches handpicking his prospects and building his class, not through a prototypically GM. Whether it’s film study or personality and culture fit, Cignetti has the first and the last say on which players will be part of his program. And his involvement with most of the recruiting decisions aren’t the typical involvement compared to head coaches elsewhere.

“Cignetti is very involved. Sometimes head coaches delegate it all, some places they’ll tell you the front office makes all the decisions. But Indiana, if you’re gonna play for the Hoosiers, Curt Cignetti knows who you are,” Rivals VP of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong said. “He knows what your film looks like and he knows what your developmental upside is like. And if they’re betting on you, it’s a good bet to take that.”

So while ‘finding diamonds in the rough’ is still part of this 2027 class for Indiana, the top-end talent is noticeably different, too. Of the 16 current commits, four are Rivals300 prospects — making up 25% of Indiana’s class. Last year? 17%. The year before? Just 4%.

“Indiana has a smaller class, but from top to bottom, very talented,” Rivals National Analyst Chad Simmons said.

“A lot of guys with developmental upside and the amount of detail that they have from Curt Cignetti on down to (Mike) Ferrara, Matty Wilson, that terrific off-field recruiting staff, obviously their coordinators and position coaches,” Wiltfong added. “A lot goes into evaluating a prospect. Is he a take, based on his film and his personality? And now that they’ve won the national championship, now that they had such a great NFL draft, now when they go to talk to these recruits about the opportunity, the Jalaythan Mayfield’s, the Myles Smith’s, the Mason McDermott’s, the Ronaldo Perez’s, the Da’Jon Talley-Rhodes — they would have never got these guys (before).”

Whether it is Jalaythan Mayfield — the current top prospect in Indiana’s class — or players like Jeremiah Jones, Caleb Pugh, Chris Bradley or Rico Jackson, Indiana and Cignetti aren’t letting the recent success change the way they attack recruiting. It’s still about film, productivity and culture. Nothing else.

“I think that they are able to have confidence in their decisions of who they’re taking into the program,” Wiltfong said. “It starts with the film. Kind of similar to Alabama. Nick Saban poured over the film of anyone that they took and allowed to come into the program. People used to say, ‘it’s so easy to recruit at Alabama. Everyone wants to go there’. Well, you have to decide which 25 players you’re letting into the club. Not everyone can get in. For Indiana, it’s a little different in the sense that they’re tactful with who they go after. They’re recruiting from a different net, but there’s so many good football players out there. It’s the ultimate development and team sport.”

At the end of the day, no matter if it’s a 4-star, 5-star, top-10 player like Monshun Sales, or a developmental piece, Cignetti and Indiana know they always have to come back with the same mindset. It’s what has allowed the quick shift in perception and results.

“Our mindset is that we’ve got to prove ourselves once again, do it all over again.” – Cignetti told Chris Low.

“It doesn’t reflect currently in the team recruiting rankings but Indiana has done a lot of positive things on the trail this cycle,” Rivals Midwest Analyst Greg Smith told TheHoosier. “You’ll go a long way in the Big Ten loading up the trenches and the best players in this class are OL, DL and LB. The Hoosiers are known for evaluating and developing so they should be given the benefit of the doubt with the high school prospects they’ve landed. There has also been a significant change in the way elite prospects around the region view the program. The more those guys visit, the higher the recruiting classes will go.”

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