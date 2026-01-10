2027 defensive back Garyon Hobbs commits to Indiana

Following Indiana’s win against Oregon in the Peach Bowl on Friday night, head coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers began to bolster their 2027 recruiting class with a slew of commitments on Saturday, including landing a pledge from three-star safety Garyon Hobbs.

Hobbs, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound defensive back out of Louisville, Kentucky, announced his commitment to Indiana during Saturday’s live broadcast of the Navy All-American Bowl. Hobbs chose the Hoosiers over Vanderbilt, Louisville and others.

“I love what coach [Cignetti] is doing at Indiana,” Hobbs told TheHoosier.com. “He has completely turned the program around, and Indiana is now a legitimate national championship contender.”

Hobbs is rated as the No. 391 overall player in the 2027 recruiting class and the No. 38-ranked safety in the class.

“Garyon Hobbs was the most confident defensive back at the East team’s morning session on Wednesday,” Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire wrote earlier this week. “He was sticky in coverage and broke up multiple passes during the 1-on-1 period. During the afternoon, he was a bit more quiet and didn’t make as many plays on the football during team periods, but put together a solid showing overall.”

Hobbs’ commitment, alongside Saturday pledges from Monsanna Torbert and Ja’Hyde Brown, continues to lay the foundation for the Hoosiers’ 2027 class. That trio joins three-star quarterback Jameson Purcell as the first four pledges in the class of 2027 for Indiana.

