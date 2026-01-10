2027 four-star athlete Monsanna Torbert commits to Indiana

Following Indiana’s beatdown of Oregon on Friday night in the Peach Bowl, the Hoosiers landed a trio of pledges Saturday — including from four-star athlete Monsanna Torbert.

Torbert, a 6-foot, 160-pound two-way player out lined up at quarterback and defensive back for Taft High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, was recruited by the Hoosiers as a defensive back. He announced his commitment to Indiana during Saturday’s live broadcast of the Navy All-American Bowl. Torbert chose Indiana over the likes of Iowa, Cincinnati, Maryland and Pittsburgh.

“They took a jump out on me when not too many Power Fours was taking a chance on me,” Torbert told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong earlier this week.

Torbert is rated as the No. 327 overall prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 11-ranked player in the state of Ohio.

“Monsanna Torbert was the most active defensive back on the East team during the morning practice session,” Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote on Tuesday. “The 5-foot-10.5, 160-pound athlete made an interception during the 7-on-7 period from his safety spot, showcasing his range and ball skills. The interception came on 2027 Michigan quarterback commit Peter Bourque and erased a would-be touchdown. During the team period, Torbert flashed again, flying downhill from about 15 yards away to erase a play.”

Torbert’s pledge, alongside Saturday commitments from Garyon Hobbs and Ja’Hyde Brown, continues to build the foundation for the Hoosiers’ 2027 class. That trio joins three-star quarterback Jameson Purcell as the first four pledges in the class of 2027 for Indiana.

Not yet a member of TheHoosier? Join our community for Just $1 for your first week and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.