2027 in-state wide receiver Branden Sharpe commits to Indiana

Brownsburg (Ind.) wide receiver Branden Sharpe committed to Indiana on Monday night over Cincinnati, Purdue and Vanderbilt.

“I would say the relationships I built with the coaches and the winning a National Championship,” Sharpe said. “coming from a program that’s won two state championships, that winning culture is something I want to be around and I can see myself in that system.”

Sharpe had visits planned to all four schools this summer, but now won’t take them. His Indiana official visit is set for later this month.

Sharpe had 1,143 receiving yards and 1,386 all-purpose yards this season as a junior, scoring 15 touchdowns as Brownsburg won a second-straight state championship.

Indiana is coming off of two receivers getting selected, Omar Cooper in the first round and Elijah Sarratt in the fourth round. Myles Price and Ke’Shawn Williams signed undrafted free agent contracts last season and were contributors in their rookie seasons as well.

“I like how their coaching staff believes in me,” Sharpe said. “How they see me in their system. I feel like I can be successful there and having the opportunity to compete early as well.”

Sharpe is ranked the No. 585 player in the Rivals Industry Rankings and the No. 12 player in the state of Indiana.

Indiana now has six commitments in the 2027 class.

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