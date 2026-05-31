2027 standout safety Brady Scott commits to Indiana

Tabor Academy (Mass.) safety Brady Scott has made the call for the Hoosiers and committed to Indiana on Sunday.

He was expected to visit Louisville this weekend, but did not make the trip.

Scott committed to Indiana over high interest from Louisville, UCLA and Iowa.

The Hoosiers hosted him several times this spring, including his official visit in April.

“The culture and standards that Coach Cig demands from his coaches and players on and off the field,” Scott said. “It’s all just really precise in what the do.”

Scott is a versatile playmaker that can play all over the secondary. He projects as a safety for the Hoosiers, but they plan to utilize his versatility and that’s something the staff has emphasized to Scott.

“They like my versatility and talked to me about being able to play multiple positions,” Scott told TheHoosier. “I like playing safety but they also see me as a rover or at corner if necessary.”

The 6-foot, 195-pound safety had 59 tackles, seven pass break-ups and three interceptions.

Scott is ranked the No. 525 player in the Rivals Industry Rankings and the No. 49 safety in the class.

Scott becomes the ninth commitment for Indiana in the 2027 recruiting class.

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