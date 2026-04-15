4-star wing Trevor Manhertz officially signs with Indiana: 'He's a very gifted shot maker'

2026 four-star wing Trevor Manhertz has officially signed with Indiana, the program announced on Wednesday.

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Manhertz, who committed to Indiana in January, had to wait until the Spring signing period to make it official.

“Trevor is a very gifted shot maker from behind the 3-point line,” DeVries said in a statement. “He adds length and athleticism to be highly disruptive on the defensive end of the floor.”

While he’s in the 2027 class currently, he is going to reclassify to 2026 — the class he was originally in.

Manhertz is a 6-foot-7 wing who is known as a shooter. He averaged 18.8 points, fourth most in the EYBL Scholastic League, as a senior at Christ School (NC) and made a league-best 3.8 3s per game while shooting 42 percent from three.

At Green Level (NC) the year prior, Manhertz averaged 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game. He also shot 41 percent on 1.8 made 3s a game.



Playing for Garner Road on the Adidas 3SSB circuit this summer he averaged nearly 15 points a game while shooting close to 50 percent from three.

Manhertz chose Indiana over Louisville and Duke. He took a visit to Indiana in November.

”They’re very heavy with shooting threes,” Manhertz told Rivals. “I saw their ultimate confidence in their players. Like, if they see you make a shot, they’ll let you keep shooting it. My relationships with them is really good. We have a really good connection. They text me or we talk like every week, and he’s (Darian DeVries) just makes a good connection.

Manhertz is the No. 73 player in the Rivals Industry Rankings and the No. 1 player in North Carolina.

He joins a three-man class that includes four-star wing Vaughn Karvala and four-star guard Prince-Alexander Moody.

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