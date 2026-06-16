5 Hoosiers poised to emerge as Indiana's new leaders in 2026

Indiana was exceptional in so many areas last season, but one aspect of the 2025 Hoosiers that was potentially the most striking was their mental fortitude. Their ability to overcome any adversity, but never experience complacency during success, was incredible, with credit usually given to Curt Cignetti for orchestrating such an unprecedented turnaround.

But equally, and perhaps more importantly, several players on the Hoosiers’ roster led by example in regard to this mentality, as well as work ethic, humility, determination and so many positive qualities that made IU into what it was.

Unfortunately, many of the leaders that fans came to know and love have gone on to the NFL, leaving a void for the next group of Hoosiers to take. With that, here are the players that I believe will step up and lead the 2026 edition of Indiana football — with this group possibly being just as impressive as the last.

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WR Charlie Becker

One of the clear fan favorites isn’t just beloved by Hoosier Nation, he’s incredibly respected inside Indiana’s program, and should take a step in multiple regards in 2026. One of those will be in the leadership department, as with two departing receivers who led the group as well as the offense as a whole, Becker is going to need to step up as a strong voice on and off the field.

He’s proven to be a productive player — especially in big moments — and has been a favorite of Cignetti since he arrived on campus in 2024. Becker understands what his head coach expects, and has the process-oriented mentality down to a tee.

During spring practice, he was frequently chosen to lead the Hoosiers’ warm-up (something that several other guys on this list did as well), giving short monologues to the entire team as the de facto captain of the day. This was a responsibility Elijah Sarratt held during his time at IU, so it’s only fitting that Becker steps into his leadership role this fall.

As an underclassman, he wasn’t necessarily one of the leaders because of his youth, but with confidence bred through on-field performance, Becker has all the tools to be one of the guys the IU coaching staff relies on as a true junior in 2026.

LT Carter Smith

Smith was already a leader on the 2026 team, anchoring the offensive line as the left tackle, but was certainly overshadowed in the vocal department by center Pat Coogan. Coogan was the one to give his trademark pregame speeches, with the one before facing Purdue garnering some significant attention.

But with Coogan off to the NFL, someone is going to have to take his place. Becker could certainly fill some of the void on the offensive side of the ball, but there’s never just one leader on an offense.

For Indiana’s teams under Cignetti, the quarterback hasn’t been the one to be the most vocal. It was Mike Katic, then Coogan, and I think Smith could very well fit the mold of those two — and not just because they’re linemen.

Smith has been a stud for IU for three years, and has the maturity and skill set to be the No. 1 Hoosier in terms of leadership. Everything points to Smith taking a step into this role, making his importance to Indiana’s success more than his pass and run-blocking ability.

LB Isaiah Jones

Indiana’s Isaiah Jones (46) during Indiana University spring football practice on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

In another similar situation to Becker and Smith, Jones is at a position where Indiana lost an incredibly important leader, and quite possibly the most respected leader on the entire roster. That, of course, was Aiden Fisher, and Jones will be filling his spot on the field, so it’s only natural that he does in the locker room as well.

Jones has been with IU since 2022, as he’s seen the transformation unfold before his eyes, and used that experience to become one of the smartest players on the team. Jones has every quality you’d want in a leader in addition to his years in Bloomington, and will be wearing the green dot on his helmet in 2026 — signaling the communication between the coaching staff and the defensive side of the ball.

That’s obviously an indicator that Cignetti and company trust Jones as the on-field leader of the defense, but it’ll extend into every aspect of the program. It’s a role that Fisher held for multiple years, with Jones as a dependable mind as well, but this fall will be his time to shine as the voice behind Indiana’s defense.

S Amare Ferrell

Also on the defense, but moving into the secondary, Ferrell is another highly experienced Hoosier who saw the transition through when Cignetti and his staff took over. Not that longevity at IU is the end-all, be-all for leadership, but as a veteran who has played a lot of football, the safety should lead the back end of the IU defense.

D’Angelo Ponds wasn’t extremely vocal, but he was seen as a leader of the defensive backs due to his football IQ and on-field ability, and while there are corners who could step up in 2026, Ferrell is another great choice to be a leader on and off the field.

Alongside Preston Zachman, the safety position has incredible experience from both of them, but I’ll still lean Ferrell here because of his familiarity with Indiana as a homegrown player who has developed his role into one where other players can learn from him as a mentor in the defensive back room.

Young Hoosiers to Watch: Underclassmen who could see their roles increase in 2026

DT Tyrique Tucker

Finally, Tucker is the only player on this list who didn’t begin his career at Indiana, but it’s fitting because of how much the JMU transfers meant to Indiana when it came to leading the path forward to a national championship.

Tucker is the only remaining transfer who appeared in games for James Madison, and carries that torch with the departures of the aforementioned Ponds, Sarratt and Fisher, but also defensive lineman Mikail Kamara as well. With Kamara gone, Tucker will step in as the leader of the defensive line, with his experience and work ethic on his side.

With several new transfers on the defensive front, Tucker will work to acclimate them into the system, while looking to improve himself. We’ve seen that from him throughout his career, with an expected jump in 2026 specifically in leadership.

Tucker, along with the other leaders mentioned above, will become the next men up for Indiana to build on what the departing Hoosiers built in terms of culture. Everything might start with Cignetti and the rest of the coaches, but player leadership was so critical to Indiana winning the 2025 national title, and it will remain important with these new mentors at the forefront.

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