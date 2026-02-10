50-year reunion of '76 Hoosiers provides 'special night' for Indiana basketball

As Lamar Wilkerson walked off the floor with two minutes to go in Indiana’s rout over Oregon, Assembly Hall rose to its feet to give the talented scorer a standing ovation. It was a collective appreciation for his 41 impressive points, as the Hoosiers put together a complete performance to earn a big win against the Ducks.

But that wasn’t the loudest roar of the night.

In fact, the most intense enthusiasm felt from Hoosier Nation came when Darian DeVries’ team wasn’t even on the floor — it was during halftime.

During a break that would normally feature cheerleaders, a half-court challenge or some kind of talent display, the 1975-76 undefeated national champion Hoosiers were recognized for the 50th anniversary of their remarkable team.

It was a special moment for everyone involved. From the players who were able to make the trip back, to the fans who witnessed the recognition, to everyone in between, it was memorable to have arguably the greatest college basketball team of all time back on Assembly Hall’s floor.

“I think the most important thing is we will always be a team, no matter what. We’re probably the greatest college team to ever play, and that’s something to hold on to for our families, for our loved ones,” Bobby Wilkerson said during the ’76 team’s press conference ahead of the game Monday night.

During the press conference, it was apparent how much joy the former players felt simply by sitting at the same podium as their teammates. There were countless smiles and words of admiration shared among one another.

Quinn Buckner mentioned that there is a group text among the undefeated Hoosier team, but they don’t get to see each other in person very often. Monday provided a chance not only to reunite as a team, but to be celebrated right where everything came together.

Several of the players recalled how much work and effort went into their 32-0 championship season, and how it all started on the practice floor at Assembly Hall. Bob Knight’s coaching was praised, while some Hoosiers recalled specific moments when the Hall of Fame coach explained the significance of their perfect season.

“Coach said at the conclusion of the ’76 season that fans should take a good look at the group because you’ll never see another group like it again,” Buckner explained.

“Now, all of us were young enough, stupid enough not to know exactly what that meant, but obviously that’s been the case. No one has gone undefeated in the last 50 years. I didn’t know I’d be here 50 years later, but to be a part of this is pretty special.”

It’s still something that means so much, but even as the Hoosiers competed in the Final Four in Philadelphia, Knight made it known they weren’t just playing for a national championship — they were playing for something bigger than themselves.

“Coach Knight told us in a prophetic way back in 1976 at halftime that we had an opportunity to make history,” Kent Benson said.

“Now here we are 50 years later, and it’s been by the grace of God and great teammates that we’ve been able to put this together. The unity and strength that came with that is something special, so I’m just so excited and blessed. I thank God for the opportunity to play with these guys, for Coach Knight and for Indiana University.”

Joining Bucker, Benson and Wilkerson were other Hoosier greats like Tom Abernathy, Jim Crews, Jim Robertson, Scott Eels and Scott May. Pat Knight was also honored at halftime in place of his late father.

These players have moved on to many different things, whether that be raising their children and grandchildren, coaching basketball, or remaining involved with IU athletics. But at their core, they were all a part of something truly special and transformative.

The ‘76 Hoosiers are still talked about across the sport of college basketball, and these players made it happen. Monday night was just one night of recognition in a lifetime of gratitude that IU fans have for their unbeaten champion Hoosiers.

And in poetic fashion, on the same night the undefeated Hoosiers were honored — and on the same night IU picked up a 25-point win — the final Power Four undefeated team went down. Arizona lost at Kansas, leaving Miami (Ohio) as the final undefeated team of the 2025-26 season.

In all likelihood, the ’76 Indiana team’s record will live for another year, strengthening its case as the greatest college basketball team of all time. It’s something IU basketball prides itself on and an integral part of what has made Hoosier basketball so special across different coaches and eras.

The current leadership in Bloomington understands that legacy as well. DeVries wasn’t asked about the ’76 team reunion, but he made a point to mention it immediately after taking the podium following his team’s victory over the Ducks.

“First, I want to recognize the ’76 team for being back and having so many of them here tonight. I thought that was great — a special night for everyone. So many of them were able to make it back. Quinn Buckner is a big supporter of IU athletics. That’s a pretty cool event,” DeVries said.

The recognition of the perfect Hoosier team was special enough, but Indiana’s performance against Oregon was the icing on the cake. It seemed IU used the momentum from the halftime ceremony to put on a clinic in the second half, allowing for an all-around wonderful night for everyone in attendance.

Basketball means so much to Indiana and the university. While the Hoosiers haven’t experienced the same level of success fans saw during the Knight era, the sport remains ingrained in the culture of the state.

Buckner said that while he couldn’t fully realize it at the time, he now understands just how important sports are to Indiana. For him, that’s the most special part of his ’76 championship team, and he looks forward to future success for IU.

“The ethos of Indiana is about sports. We were able to bring it on the basketball side, and people have lived with that for 50 years. Now you have it in football, which is incredibly humbling for someone like me who was involved in the sport to watch that kind of success. What it does is bring people together,” he added.

Sports are about bringing happiness to people, and nobody embodied that better than the 1975-76 Hoosiers. Fifty years ago, they changed what Indiana basketball meant. Even today, they continue to provide memorable moments for a program synonymous with its state.

With new and old coming together, Assembly Hall experienced a full-circle moment that was joyful to be a part of. Coupled with plans for a permanent statue of Coach Knight in the south lobby, Monday was a night IU basketball will remember for a long time.

