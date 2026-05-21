8 Hoosiers land in On3's preseason top-100 player ranking, tied for most nationally

In just 100 days, TCU and North Carolina will kick off the 2026 season in Week 0, as college football is just around the corner. With that, On3’s Clark Brooks ranked his top 100 players ahead of the regular season, with the biggest names and the biggest programs being featured from top to bottom.

Indiana’s name came up several times throughout the ranking. In fact, the Hoosiers were tied with Oregon with eight top-100 players apiece. Other notable programs include Ohio State with four players listed, Miami with five, Notre Dame with five, Georgia with six and Texas with seven.

No one had more than Curt Cignetti’s program, as Indiana entered the season after a national title with potentially even more talent across the board. Sure, IU experienced some key departures, but the combination of returners and incoming transfers gives the Hoosiers arguably the most talented roster in the country according to On3’s ranking.

Here are the Hoosiers that were listed, from highest to lowest ranked:

>> Join TheHoosier.com today and receive a subscription for just $1 <<

No. 11 – OT Carter Smith

Smith is the highest-ranked offensive lineman in the nation, as the All-Big Ten and All-American not only projects as a high NFL draft pick next April, but one of the best college players ahead of his final season at IU.

Brooks wrote: “Molded by fire, Carter Smith has logged over 2,700 career snaps and is one of only three returners to earn both a plus-80 run-block and pass-block grade last fall, per Pro Football Focus.”

Smith didn’t allow a single sack during Indiana’s 12-0 regular season a year ago, as he anchored Indiana’s impressive offensive line. This year, Smith is coming off a torn labrum suffered in the national championship game, forcing him to miss all of spring ball, but is expected to be fully ready for the regular season.

Opposing Big Ten coaches share doubts about Indiana football ahead of 2026 season

No. 47 – WR Charlie Becker

The second Hoosier on the list falls all the way at 47, with Becker slotting in as the fifth-best receiver in the country, and the third-ranked wideout from the Big Ten. He may have only started eight out of 16 games last season, but his memorable moments have put his name on the map ahead of 2026.

“Charlie Becker, with his national-best 15.7 yards/target and 64.1 percent First Down+TD Rate, is an easy inclusion inside the top 50,” Brooks added.

Becker has gotten bigger over the offseason and has taken a visible leap in terms of leadership on Indiana’s offense. He dealt with some injury issues toward the end of the spring, but nothing serious is expected to affect his summer workouts or fall camp. Everything points toward Charlie B having a full season of what was seen from him during Indiana’s title run.

Indiana’s Charlie Becker (80) during Indiana University spring football practice on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

No. 51 – LB Isaiah Jones

With Aiden Fisher now in the NFL, Jones will be the de facto defensive captain for Indiana in 2026 and is ranked as the second-highest linebacker in the entire country and the best in the Big Ten. Jones has ascended from a backup role to begin last season all the way to national prominence due to what he put on the field in 2025.

With great ball skills and an ability to rush the passer, Jones is versatile enough to affect several facets of the game and should be one of the most pivotal pieces for the Hoosiers this fall.

No. 60 – DT Mario Landino

Another guy who has shot up the ranks due to increased visibility during Indiana’s undefeated season is Landino, who is ranked as the sixth-best defensive lineman in college football and the second-ranked DL from the Big Ten (not including edge rushers).

Landino was a part of an incredible defensive front a year ago and, with added experience, looks to make another jump in the 2026 season as one of the new leaders of the defensive line.

No. 62 – S Amare Ferrell

The first and only Indiana defensive back named in the top 100 is Ferrell, who is expected to use his years of experience to add to what was an important role during IU’s 2025 championship campaign.

The safety is ranked as the third-best at his position, and the highest-ranked in the Big Ten. Ferrell has the ability to disrupt the opposition’s downfield attack while also being active in the tackling game. He’s ranked here for good reason and will remain one of the biggest leaders for the Hoosiers in his senior season.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Amare Ferrell (1) Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No. 83 – IOL Drew Evans

Another Hoosier offensive lineman on the list is Evans, who was a part of the left side of the line with Smith and is expected to do so once again in 2026. He comes in with serious All-America aspirations after being an integral piece of pass and run blocking for Indiana over his IU career.

Evans is ranked as the fifth-best interior offensive lineman (guards and centers) and the second-highest ranked from the Big Ten. He’s missed time in each of the last two seasons, but played a pivotal role in Indiana’s postseason run and is expected to have another standout season in his final year of college.

No. 89 – QB Josh Hoover

Indiana’s transfer quarterback comes in toward the bottom of the top 100, ranked as the 12th-best quarterback in the country and the fourth-ranked quarterback in the Big Ten, behind Dante Moore, Julian Sayin and Jayden Maiava.

“Incoming TCU transfer Josh Hoover is known for pressing his luck a little much already. But with Becker and Nick Marsh, Indiana’s offense ought to remain incendiary, if not pesky as hell,” Brooks said.

There might be some concerns with turnovers, but Hoover’s experience in an RPO system and Indiana’s development of quarterbacks gives the current leader in FBS career passing yards a positive outlook as he tries to follow Fernando Mendoza’s historic 2025 season.

No. 90 – WR Nick Marsh

The eighth and final Indiana player listed is the other part of its dynamic duo at receiver, as Marsh looks to continue his success in the Big Ten after leaving Michigan State. He’s ranked as the 10th-best receiver in the country, and the fourth-best in the Big Ten, giving IU two top-four wideouts in the conference.

Marsh’s size and speed set him apart, as he attempted to fill the void left behind by Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. He certainly has the skill to do so, with he and the rest of the offense projecting as one of the most talented in the nation with five players in the preseason top 100 ranking.

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.