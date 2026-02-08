A position-by-position look at Indiana baseball’s 2026 roster

After a 32-24 finish in 2025 that ended shy of an NCAA Tournament berth, Indiana baseball enters the 2026 season carrying a renewed sense of cohesion.

The Hoosiers have tasted postseason baseball in recent years, reaching the NCAA Tournament in both 2023 and 2024, and now look to reestablish themselves as a consistent postseason presence.

The road back will not be a gentle one. Indiana opens the year with a three-game series in Chapel Hill against preseason top-10 North Carolina before a clash with LSU down in Jacksonville, immediately stress-testing a roster that blends proven production, impact transfers and yet another talented freshman class.

With opening day less than a week away, I sat down with head coach Jeff Mercer to put together a position-by-position look at how the Hoosiers’ roster is shaping up.

Catcher

Life after Jake Stadler begins with options. Following Stadler’s exhaustion of eligibility after the 2025 season, Indiana enters 2026 with multiple returning pieces at catcher.

Junior T.J. Schuyler is likely to open the season spearheading the catching duties behind the plate and could handle roughly two-thirds of the workload throughout the year. Schuyler is an excellent defensive catcher who hit .250 with 17 RBIs in 88 at-bats last season while also throwing out 11 would-be base stealers.

Mercer compared Schuyler’s defensive ability to Atlanta Braves All-Star and former Wright State standout — whose time with the Raiders coincided with Mercer’s — Sean Murphy. Mercer also referred to Schuyler as a “professional catcher” whose arm is a “complete game changer.”

Given the length and grind of a college baseball season, Indiana will not rely on just one catcher. The Hoosiers will need a second option to share the load alongside Schuyler.

Redshirt freshman Brayden Ricketts and sophomore Hogan Denny are the two primary candidates.

At this stage of his career, Ricketts’ bat is ahead of his defense. He hit .333 this past summer as an Appalachian League All-Star. Ricketts is also expected to see a healthy amount of starts as Indiana’s designated hitter.

Denny was a mainstay in Indiana’s lineup in 2025, splitting time between second base and right field. He hit .292 and remains an option at catcher, though unlike Ricketts, Denny offers positional versatility. He could see some starts at DH, but a majority of Denny’s starts are expected to come in right field in 2026, while also serving as a platoon catcher to spell Schuyler. Wherever Denny lines up, his bat is expected to be a key piece of Indiana’s middle-of-the-order production.

First Base

Stability lives at first base and is perhaps the easiest spot on the lineup card for Mercer to fill out.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year Jake Hanley is one of the two or three best first basemen in the conference and, barring injury, should start all 56 games at first base while hitting in the middle of the order.

Hanley hit .333 with 14 home runs and 54 RBIs last season. Defensively, he committed zero errors across 421 chances and has worked extensively on his throwing this offseason.

True freshman Davian Carrera, a top-400 recruit according to Perfect Game, is likely Indiana’s emergency first baseman entering the season.

Second Base

Indiana turns to Delaware transfer Aiden Stewart at second base this season. Stewart owns a career .936 OPS and, while he experienced some growing pains in the fall, has made significant strides since the turn of the new year.

Stewart is an excellent defender, with Mercer describing him as “as fundamental and solid defensively as you’re going to get” at the second base spot.

Mercer will rest easier knowing the Hoosiers have a steady, reliable everyday option at second base.

Behind Stewart, true freshman Landen Fry — the No. 1-ranked third baseman in the state of Indiana in the 2025 high school class and a Fort Wayne native — has emerged as the backup. Fry has been described as extremely reliable even as a freshman and is expected to serve as Indiana’s fifth infielder, backing up both second and third base.

Behind Fry, fellow true freshman Mateo Noto, the No. 373 overall prospect nationally according to Perfect Game, projects as the Hoosiers’ sixth infielder. Mercer described Noto as a “super athlete” and expects his opportunity to come at some point during his Indiana career, though it may not happen this season.

It’s also worth noting that while Denny spent time at second base in 2025, it’s unlikely he sees much action there in 2026.

Third Base

Indiana brings back starter Will Moore at third base. Though only a sophomore, Mercer refers to Moore as one of the most “dutiful” hitters on the roster.

Moore hit .328 last season with a .514 on-base percentage at the top of Indiana’s lineup, where he’s expected to be again entering 2026.

Similar to second base, Fry and Noto are expected to serve as the primary backups at third.

Shortstop

After hitting .320 with a team-high 17 doubles in 2025, sophomore Cooper Malamazian is back at shortstop in 2026.

If Hanley is the lead-by-example leader among position players, Malamazian is viewed as the vocal leader of the group. Mercer also believes Malamazian is an even better defender than he was a season ago.

Behind Malamazian, Indiana could get creative. Moore or Stewart could potentially slide to shortstop if needed, with Fry then stepping into the infield should Malamazian miss time.

Center Field

The outfield has undergone a complete makeover in 2026. Program home run king Devin Taylor and All-American Korbyn Dickerson are both now in professional baseball, leaving Indiana to turn to a younger group.

In center field, Evansville native and true sophomore Cole Decker appears to have the early edge. Decker was used mostly as a pinch-runner last season but fits the mold of a Nick Mitchell-type outfielder — a former Hoosier who carved out a successful stint in Bloomington.

Behind Decker is JUCO transfer Ayden Crouse, who is billed as an elite defensive center fielder who could force his way into late-inning situations based on his glove alone.

Center field is also a potential platoon spot depending on right-left matchups. Whether Decker becomes the full-time option or Crouse earns opportunities against left-handed pitching, Indiana feels it has two athletic, well-rounded choices.

Corner Outfield

In left field, true freshman Cal Gates — a Bedford native and top-20 in-state recruit in the 2025 class — has taken a stranglehold on the starting job.

After struggling during the fall, Gates has adjusted quickly and appears close to a lock to open the season as Indiana’s left fielder, with legitimate upside to become the Hoosiers’ most productive outfielder in 2026.

Right field is less settled. Denny and sophomore Caleb Koskie are the most likely options to split time, while both could also see work at DH.

Koskie, along with Ricketts, will likely open the season as Indiana’s primary DH options, while Denny — whom Mercer says he needs to find a spot for because of his bat — locks down right field as his primary position.

Behind Gates, Denny and Koskie, Carrera, who Mercer believes has a bright future at Indiana, is likely the next man up at either corner spot.

All told, right field should remain fluid early, with Mercer playing matchups and potentially favoring a more defensive-minded option late in close games.

Pitching Staff

If any area defines Indiana’s upside, it might be the mound.

Mercer believes this could be Indiana’s deepest pitching staff since the 2020 season, although Indiana must replace Cole Gilley, Ben Grable and Ryan Kraft, who combined to throw roughly 40 percent of the Hoosiers’ innings in 2025.

Despite a brutal early-season schedule, Mercer believes this group could become one of the better staffs of his tenure.

Starters

Missouri transfer left-hander Tony Neubeck has separated himself as a likely weekend starter and potential Friday option. Neubeck brings SEC experience but battled injuries and inconsistency at Mizzou.

Toledo transfer Jackson Bergman has impressed tremendously since arriving in Bloomington and should also factor into the weekend rotation. Bergman, who could wind up Indiana’s top starter in 2026, is the likely Saturday option to begin the year. He featured a mid-90s fastball in the fall and has already become a pleasant surprise.

Sunday starter options include lefties Brayton Thomas and Conner Linn, junior Jackson Yarberry, and Coppin State transfer Reagan Rivera — all pitchers Mercer said he would be “comfortable starting.”

Thomas struck out 14.1 hitters per nine innings in the Northwoods League last summer and features a wipeout slider with a fastball that touches the mid-90s.

Linn, a graduate transfer from Northern Kentucky, also features a plus slider and fits Mercer’s “adult” label for veteran pitchers.

Rivera reached 95 mph last season and finished second in the Northeastern Conference in strikeouts.

Yarberry, who started five games in 2025, boasts a 92–95 mph fastball, solid curveball, cutter and usable changeup. His ability to get lefties out stands out.

Those who don’t get the nod to start Sundays could be thrown into a revolving door as Indiana’s midweek starter and could also be early bullpen options on the weekend.

Bullpen

Depth again defines the bullpen. Mercer and new pitching coach Matt Myers have numerous options, with more expected to emerge as the season progresses.

Right-hander Gavin Seebold returns as the most experienced arm. He threw the fourth-most innings last season, led the team with three saves and is expected to be one of Indiana’s highest-leverage relievers. He could also start in a pinch.

Missouri transfer Kaden Jacobi, Point Loma (DII) transfer Michael Sarhatt and returners Pete Haas and Jacob Vogel are all expected to have sizable roles.

Mercer also anticipates midseason additions from the freshman class as they grow into larger roles.

Xavier Carrera (Davian’s twin), Kellen English and Ivan Mastalski may begin in low-leverage situations but are expected to climb the ladder as the season unfolds.

Carrera already possesses a mid-90s fastball and drew comparisons in the fall to former Hoosier Connor Foley. English is listed at 6-foot-9 and projects as a future starter but will open his career in the bullpen. Mercer described both as “electric” with “great stuff,” capable of providing three to six outs per appearance.

As far as the left-handers go, Indiana has a small but strong group. Neubeck, Linn and Thomas are all viewed as potential weekend starters, while senior Anthony Gubitosi is an option out of the bullpen.

