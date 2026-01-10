After beating Oregon, Indiana is one win away from ‘everything’

Everything that Indiana once wasn’t. Everything it never was supposed to be. Everything it is suddenly one win away from becoming.

That is the reality Indiana football stood in Friday night after beating Oregon 56-22 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

The Hoosiers are one win away from a national championship. They’re one win away from a place in the sport’s history books that, for decades, felt permanently sealed.

Inside the locker room, amid the noise and clutter and disbelief, tight end Riley Nowakowski gave it a name.

“Everything,” Nowakowski said postgame. “Everything that we’ve been dreaming about and been working for this entire year. It’s all led up to this moment.”

The word lingered because of what it implied.

Merriam-Webster defines everything as “all that exists; all that is important.” In that sense, Nowakowski was not speaking in hyperbole. He was being precise.

With a national championship now in reach, Indiana is playing for all that exists in its football universe and all that has ever mattered to a program long defined by what it was not.

Indiana did not arrive here by accident. The Hoosiers did not catch a break or borrow momentum. They earned this, methodically and relentlessly, by dismantling assumptions — and opponents — that once felt immovable.

Just months ago, Indiana still carried the weight of being the losingest program in college football history, a label that clung no matter what changed inside the building.

Wins were anomalies. Expectations were capped. And whatever ceiling existed above the program felt less like glass and more like bedrock, dense, unyielding and impossible to crack.

Friday night did not end that conversation. It continued to change it.

With its win over Oregon, Indiana punched its ticket to the national championship game and forced the sport to confront a truth that once seemed unthinkable: The Hoosiers are one win away from the ultimate prize.

“You don’t get remembered, it doesn’t go down in history unless you win it all,” Nowakowski said.

That understanding lived beneath the celebration. This was not about arrival. It was about proximity, about standing closer to the sport’s summit than Indiana has ever stood before.

Sophomore defensive end Daniel Ndukwe was still trying to process it postgame. He committed to Indiana after a 3-9 season in 2023, when belief required patience and imagination.

“Last year was definitely a historic season for the program,” Ndukwe said. “But this year, this really shapes the whole nation. This is a nationwide thing.”

Indiana’s playoff run has done more than extend its season. It has redefined its place in the sport. A program that once existed on the margins now occupies the center of the stage, playing with composure and authority against the very programs that once felt untouchable.

The win over Oregon Friday night reflected that shift. It was decisive. It was disciplined. It was the product of a team that has spent months stacking days, absorbing doubt and refusing to let history dictate its limits.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza felt the gravity immediately.

“I think playing in a National Championship would get anybody fired up and definitely stir up some emotions,” Mendoza said.

For Mendoza, the destination carries an added layer of meaning. The national championship will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the city where he grew up, where football shaped his earliest memories and where the sport’s biggest stage now awaits him.

“I’ve actually not played in Hard Rock before, but I’ve been to a lot of games there. It’s a very full-circle moment for myself,” Mendoza said. “If you open Google Maps and put my address, the University of Miami campus, it’s under a mile away. And I walked there, biked there, played basketball rec games in the offseason there.

“It means a lot to me. However, I think the National Championship means a lot to everybody.”

That sentiment echoed throughout the locker room. Individual paths mattered, but they had converged into something singular, one shared opportunity, one shared responsibility.

Offensive lineman Drew Evans put it plainly.

“It’s pretty cool,” Evans said. “It’s pretty flipping cool, man.”

It is cool. It is historic. And, as offensive lineman Carter Smith noted, it is also unfinished.

Indiana is not here to admire how far it has come. The Peach Bowl was not the payoff. It was the confirmation.

Indiana is one win away from history. It is one win away from permanence. As Nowakowski put it, the Hoosiers are one win away from “everything.”

