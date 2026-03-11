Against Wright State, Will Moore went up to hit and Indiana’s offense followed

The first thing Will Moore did Tuesday night was step into the left-handed batter’s box and look like himself again.

Not the careful version. Not the one searching for a perfect pitch or calculating the safest path to first base.

The hitter.

Occupying the leadoff spot in head coach Jeff Mercer’s lineup more often than not, getting on base is a large part of Moore’s job description. Yet sometimes, he finds himself taking that job description word for word.

“I think when I’m up there, the biggest thing is getting on base for me, and I think I take that too literal sometimes,” Moore said after Indiana’s 12-4 win over Wright State on Tuesday.

Moore built his freshman season on patience and precision. He led the Big Ten in on-base percentage a year ago and walked 10 more times than he struck out. It was a rare statistical balance, the kind that earned him All-Big Ten Freshman Team honors and placed him at the center of Indiana’s offensive identity.

But the same instinct that made him so valuable — the discipline, the restraint, the quiet refusal to chase — can sometimes tilt too far in one direction.

The line between patience and passivity is thin. Tuesday night, Moore stepped across it.

Against Wright State, the sophomore third baseman went 4-for-4 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch and three runs scored. Nearly every trip to the plate carried a sense of motion. He was ready. He swung like someone who had already made up his mind.

“At times, he wants to get on base and then be a hitter,” Mercer said. “You can see that today, he was there to hit. He was going up to be a hitter.”

That subtle shift is what Indiana believes unlocks the rest of its lineup. Because when Moore is active at the top, everything else tends to follow.

Part of the adjustment is mental. Early in the season, Moore admits he was waiting, waiting for something perfect, something unmistakable. The problem with perfection in baseball is that it rarely arrives on schedule.

“At the start of the season, I was maybe looking for the perfect pitch rather than going up there just ready to hit,” Moore said. “When [Mercer] told me that, I was like ‘Yeah, I have to go up there and be aggressive.'”

Aggressive for Moore does not mean reckless. It means conviction. It means stepping into the box with an idea and trusting it.

On Tuesday, that approach reshaped the rhythm of Indiana’s offense.

“[He] can really set the tone and [get us] off on the right foot like he did tonight,” Hogan Denny said. “It’s just like a ripple effect from there.”

For a few hours under the lights of Bart Kaufman Field on an abnormally warm Tuesday night, the version of Moore Indiana remembers from the second half of last season reappeared.

“Tonight, he looked like the player that we watched for the last half of last year,” Mercer said. “[He’s] the engine for the offense to really go.

“Today he was a hitter first.”

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.