Ahead of Peach Bowl, Curt Cignetti experienced full-circle moment with memories of his father

Before his joint Peach Bowl press conference with Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti walked up the stairs to the second floor of the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Standing above the hundreds of helmets displayed in the Hall of Fame lobby, he took a right and entered a room filled with boards listing countless names of Hall of Fame inductees. But on one of the boards, under the year 2013, one name stood out above the rest.

Under the “coaches” portion of the list for 2013, a name was misspelled — but it was the one Curt was looking for. “Frank Cignettti” was listed first at the top, yes, with three t’s — a brutal error — but the moment mattered all the same for the Hoosiers’ head coach.

Curt missed his father’s 2013 induction — he had practice at IUP at the time — but his journey eventually brought him back to Atlanta. Indiana’s magical run to the College Football Playoff semifinal hasn’t just been a fever dream for its fans; it has also allowed the leader of the program to reflect on what has gotten him to this point.

On the doorstep of a national championship appearance, Curt found himself thinking back on his father’s legacy in the city where Frank Cignetti Sr. will forever be enshrined.

“I was the only family member that couldn’t make the ceremony,” he told reporters Thursday morning.

But a trip to the Peach Bowl finally allowed Cignetti to see his father’s name alongside all the other greats college football has seen. His dad’s name — misspelled and all — still made the moment special for Indiana’s head coach.

“It was nice to be able to do that,” he said.

Frank passed away in 2022, but his legacy remains with Curt every time he steps onto the field to lead a college football program.

“I learned so much from my dad, you know. I don’t even know where to start,” Cignetti said.

“He was a great leader, and he led by example, and he was a role model, and he was a strong man. He had a little John Wayne and Clint Eastwood in him.”

Curt credits his passion for coaching to his father, and through countless lessons along the way, he has developed into arguably one of the most skilled head coaches in college football. He was passed over for head coaching opportunities for decades, but when his chances finally came, he took full advantage.

Curt’s first time leading a program came in 2011, when he took the field at Indiana University of Pennsylvania — on Frank Cignetti Field. And right next to Frank’s name at the College Football Hall of Fame is “Indiana University of Pennsylvania.”

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti answers questions Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, during a coaches’ press conference ahead of the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl game at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

IUP has absolutely nothing to do with IU in Bloomington, but it’s almost poetic that Frank, and then Curt, coached at an IU before Cignetti turned the Hoosiers into one of the greatest stories in college football history.

Cignetti’s journey was never orthodox. He was a longtime assistant who had to go to the Division II ranks just to get a head coaching job. And yet, it got him to the CFP semifinal at Indiana — something that would have been unfathomable just a few years before his arrival.

“I bet on myself. It was a very unorthodox move — I mean, an almost crazy move. And I thought I was crazy a few mornings waking up that first month, but here I am today,” Cignetti said about his decision to leave Alabama for IUP.

But the “unorthodox” decision to leave Alabama for a school in the hills of Pennsylvania resulted in something Hoosier fans could not have even fathomed before Cignetti was hired at IU — a potential national championship appearance.

But before Indiana can even think about winning it all, the Hoosiers will face Oregon on Friday night at 7:30 p.m., with a trip to the national final on the line. Every step of the way has led Cignetti to this moment, but his father’s guidance stands alone in shaping Curt as a football coach.

“I had a great upbringing. I knew in third grade I wanted to coach, and he had a lot of pearls of wisdom,” he said.

Curt’s dad meant — and continues to mean — so much to him. As the reason he entered the coaching profession, his father’s Hall of Fame induction symbolizes the legacy that put Curt on the path leading him to the national semifinal.

The way Cignetti was spelled on Frank’s Hall of Fame induction may have been a mistake, but Curt’s journey isn’t one in the slightest. He took a path that almost no other head coaches have taken, but it resulted in Indiana having an opportunity to continue its undefeated season through the CFP.

With his father’s legacy by his side, Cignetti is ready for a rematch with Oregon in the city that he couldn’t make 13 years ago. But he’s here now, looking to carry the Cignetti name to the national championship.

