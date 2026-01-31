Ahead of West Coast road trip, Tayton Conerway still 'trying to come back' from ankle injury for Indiana

Indiana heads into a critical West Coast road trip with two games that can impact the trajectory of the remainder of the season and help maintain the momentum from its recent two-game winning streak.

A critical storyline to watch is the health of point guard Tayton Conerway. Conerway missed Tuesday’s win over No. 12 Purdue with an ankle injury that he’s been working through since the Iowa game two weeks ago, and will not play against UCLA on Saturday.

Conerway went down with the injury midway through the second half in IU’s loss to Iowa on January 17. He started Indiana’s next game against Michigan but played two minutes and never returned to the floor.

The next game against Rutgers, Conerway came off the bench and played 16 minutes. He warmed up and dressed against Purdue but never saw the floor.

“Tayton’s trying to come back from an ankle injury that occurred during the Iowa game. So, he’s working hard to try to get back out on the floor. But he just doesn’t feel like he’s ready to go right now,” DeVries said after IU’s win over Purdue.

Conerway was averaging 11.9 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor in the 17 games prior to Iowa. He finished with 16 points against the Hawkeyes — all before his injury.

“Everybody heals differently at their own pace,” DeVries said ahead of Indiana’s game against Purdue. “But he certainly hasn’t been able to do a lot. We’ll hopefully get him healthy as soon as possible and be able to get him out there in more of that full-time role.”

The absence of Conerway is critical. He’s proven to be the lone player on the offensive end to consistently beat defenders off the dribble and get into the lane. His quickness and athleticism at the lead guard position is imperative to the ceiling of this group.

DeVries moved Conerway to more of an off-ball guard towards the end of December to open things up for his scoring ability. Including Indiana’s game against Iowa, Conerway had been averaging 13.2 points while shooting 58 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three over a six game span.

In the absence of Conerway has been the emergence of Nick Dorn. Dorn has averaged 18.3 points a game in the last three games while shooting 50 percent from three on 4.7 made 3s a game.

“Yeah, he’s been great,” Darian DeVries said of Dorn after the game. “And you could see him from early in the year when he missed the time and stuff, it takes a while when you are out that long just get back in shape, then get into game shape, and then find the rhythm back.

“And you can really see here, the last couple weeks, he’s starting to find it. And then playing time’s starting to come up and increase. So he’s finding his spots where he fits in our offense. And our guys know where he is, too. So he’s gotten very comfortable in that.”

Jasai Miles stepped up against Purdue as well, playing 15 minutes and contributing five points and two rebounds. His minutes were the most since the season-opener and his point total was the most since November 12.

“Jasai hadn’t played a lot this year. It would’ve been really easy for his number to be called and him not be ready because he hadn’t been putting in the work, but he’s continued to work even though he hadn’t been rewarded a lot for it in terms of playing time.

“And now when his number’s called, he’s able to go out there and go do the things he needs to do to continue to grow. I love the mindset he’s had, and Trent’s had, and, you know, they do the work every day. And don’t always get the minutes that they want, probably. But when their number’s got called, they came and produced. So that was great.”

Indiana will look to lean on both again if Conerway is unable to go.

Indiana takes on UCLA on Saturday afternoon, and then USC on Tuesday night before retuning home.

