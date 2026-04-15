Alabama transfer big Aiden Sherrell commits to Indiana

Alabama forward — and one of the most coveted big men in the transfer portal — Aiden Sherrell has committed to Indiana.

Programs like Duke, North Carolina, Arkansas, Baylor, Michigan, Michigan State and Providence were involved to some capacity. But, Indiana was the only visit that he went on.

Sherrell is a 6-foot-11 and 255-pound big who averaged 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game in 23.9 minutes and 34 starts.

His per-40 averages were 18.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.7 blocks.

While not a high volume shooter, he shot 33.8 percent from three (27-of-80).

He scored in double figures 20 times and had 20+ points in four games. He had 10+ shot attempts in just eight games.

He ranked third in the SEC in block rate and offensive rating and was 14th in the country in blocks.

He saw a massive jump from freshman to sophomore year after averaging 3.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 8.8 minutes a game.

Sherrell is the No. 15 player in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.

Sherrell was a McDonald’s All-American in high school and the No. 24 overall prospect in the class.

He joins guards Markus Burton and Jaeden Mustaf, along with wing Darren Harris in Indiana’s transfer class — all of whom committed on Monday — and center Samet Yigitoglu, who committed on Tuesday.

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.