An updated look at Indiana's starting offensive line ahead of fall camp

We might still be over a month out from Indiana’s regular-season opener against North Texas, but there’s now some more clarity on what the Hoosiers’ starting offensive line should look like at the start of the 2026 regular season. Details emerged after speaking with Curt Cignetti and IU players at Big Ten media days, with a bit of a shakeup from the expected positioning of the starting five.

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Going from left to right, it’s abundantly clear that Carter Smith will be the starting left tackle if healthy, but he missed all of spring ball recovering from labrum surgery. He’s still expected to be good to go for the start of fall camp on Wednesday and provided an update on his recovery process.

“I’m going to see the doctor here soon, hopefully to get the all clear,” he told reporters in Chicago.

Smith has been one of the best left tackles during his time at Indiana and should be the leader among the line in 2026. He’ll anchor it as the left tackle, as his recovery is on the mend ahead of fall camp.

Moving over to left guard is where things start to get interesting. Drew Evans manned the position in both 2024 and 2025 when healthy, but with 2025 center Pat Coogan leaving for the NFL, Evans is a candidate to move over and take on the role of snapping the football each play.

Bray Lynch, the 2025 right guard, is also a very viable option to shift over to his left and assume the center position. Both options involve a slight tweak to their positioning a year ago, but Cignetti shared what his expectation is ahead of fall camp.

“Bray Lynch and Drew Evans both can be a center,” he explained. “We’re probably going to start out with Bray Lynch.”

Big Ten Football Media Days Q&A: Curt Cignetti, Indiana players speak at breakout sessions

That leaves Evans at left guard, while Lynch is the projected center for the time being. He missed some time in spring ball, with Evans doing the snapping, but with both being good to go for Week 1, it appears as if the left side of Smith and Evans will remain untouched, while it’s the right side that sees some alterations.

The main one being Adedamola Ajani’s role for the 2026 season, as the redshirt sophomore was believed to slot in at right tackle with the departure of Kahil Benson, while Wisconsin transfer Joe Brunner would fit right in at right guard, where he started the past two seasons.

Cignetti shared that this will not be the case, though, as Ajani will shift over to right guard, where he played during a few stretches in the 2025 season when Evans was out with an injury.

“We’ll probably start him out at guard. He feels a little more comfortable there, and he played better at guard than tackle last year when he went into games,” Indiana’s head coach said.

He was then asked who would be at right tackle if Ajani was at guard, and Cignetti replied, “Probably Joe Brunner,” who started at right tackle in the spring game.

And with that, Indiana’s starting offensive line has its projected five: Smith, Evans, Lynch, Ajani and Brunner — the five that we expected, but not necessarily in the positions that we thought they would be in.

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