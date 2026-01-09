'Avoid paralysis by analysis': Indiana's play-callers focused on success that's led them to doorstep of the national championship, while ready for 'chess match within' Friday's Peach Bowl

'Avoid paralysis by analysis': Indiana's play-callers focused on success that's led them to doorstep of the national championship, while ready for 'chess match within' Friday's Peach Bowlby: Alec Lasley44 minutes agoallasleyRead In AppOct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Roman Hemby (1) celebrates with wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images