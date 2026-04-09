Big Ten Coaching Changes: What It Means for Indiana Football

Shannon Griffith | Lead Football Analyst | TheHoosier.com

Spring practice is where the truth starts to show.

Not in the headlines. Not in preseason rankings. But on the practice field—where identity, discipline, and direction are established. And right now, across the Big Ten, three programs are undergoing significant shifts that could directly impact Indiana football in 2026.

With new leadership at Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State, the early signs from spring ball are beginning to reveal what each of these teams are becoming—and more importantly, what it means for the Hoosiers moving forward.

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Michigan: Growing Around the Quarterback

Michigan enters this spring as a program transitioning into a quarterback-driven identity, led by Bryce Underwood.

The talent is obvious. But what matters now is development—decision-making, consistency, and command of the offense.

Spring practice isn’t about completions. It’s about timing, reads, and protecting the football.

Around Underwood, Michigan still has the pieces to control games physically. The run game remains a foundation, and the offensive line will once again set the tone.

The biggest question remains on defense—can Michigan maintain the same discipline and physicality?

If the answer is yes—and Underwood takes a step forward—this is still one of the most dangerous teams in the Big Ten.

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Michigan State: Culture Reset and Roster Turnover

Michigan State’s situation has changed even further this offseason.

With Aidan Chiles transferring to Northwestern, the Spartans now face even more uncertainty at the quarterback position. That puts even greater emphasis on building identity through physicality and discipline.

This is no longer about immediate wins—it’s about rebuilding the foundation of the program.

The run game will be critical, and leadership on defense—particularly at linebacker—will set the tone. Spring practice will reveal whether this team has bought into the system through effort, tackling, and communication.

Michigan State may be further away than expected, but if the culture takes hold, they will become a much tougher opponent over time.

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Penn State: A System Overhaul with Familiar Pieces

Penn State may have undergone the most fascinating transformation in the conference.

New head coach Matt Campbell hasn’t just brought a system—he’s brought continuity. With approximately 24 former Iowa State players transferring into the program, Penn State now has a roster heavily influenced by players already familiar with his scheme and expectations.

That matters.

It means installation happens faster. It means less teaching and more execution. And it gives Penn State an early advantage in system cohesion during spring practice.

The quarterback position will still determine the ceiling, but the presence of experienced players from Campbell’s previous system could accelerate the offense significantly.

Combine that with an already strong defensive foundation, and Penn State may be positioned to take a major step forward sooner than expected.

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What Spring Practice Really Tells You

From a coaching perspective, spring football isn’t about evaluating plays—it’s about evaluating habits.

At Michigan, it’s offensive line movement and discipline.

At Michigan State, it’s effort, tackling, and communication.

At Penn State, it’s execution within a new system that many players already understand.

Those details don’t show up in the stat sheet—but they determine who teams become in the fall.

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What This Means for Indiana

For Indiana, the takeaway is clear: the margin for error is shrinking—but the opportunity is shifting.

Michigan remains a physical challenge.

Michigan State may take a step back in the short term.

Penn State could take a significant step forward quickly due to system familiarity.

That creates a very different Big Ten landscape than we’ve seen in recent years.

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Final Thought

Spring football doesn’t lie.

It reveals identity, exposes weaknesses, and sets the trajectory for the season ahead. And right now, the Big Ten is evolving.

The question for Indiana is simple:

Can the Hoosiers evolve with it?

📺: https://www.youtube.com/live/d4TsBzraStU?si=lJ-TmnqeeZr_6mYA

🕰️: 7:30 PM Hoosier Tailgate LIVE