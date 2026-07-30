The Hoosier Football
Big Ten Football Media Days Q&A: Curt Cignetti, Indiana players speak at breakout sessions
07/30/26
CHICAGO — At Big Ten Media Days, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, as well as offensive lineman Carter Smith, defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker and linebacker Isaiah Jones spoke to the media at breakout podiums.
Below are their full Q&As.
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Curt Cignetti
Carter Smith
Tyrique Tucker
Isaiah Jones
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