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Big Ten Football Media Days Q&A: Curt Cignetti, Indiana players speak at breakout sessions

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Colin McMahon@ColinMcMahon31
07/30/26

CHICAGO — At Big Ten Media Days, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, as well as offensive lineman Carter Smith, defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker and linebacker Isaiah Jones spoke to the media at breakout podiums.

Below are their full Q&As.

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Curt Cignetti

Carter Smith

Tyrique Tucker

Isaiah Jones

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