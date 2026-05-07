Big Ten Reset After Spring Football: Where Does Indiana Stand Heading Into 2026?
By Shannon Griffith | Lead Football Analyst | TheHoosier.com
Spring football has officially come to a close across the Big Ten, which means the offseason conversation now shifts from projection to evaluation.
Depth charts are beginning to settle.
Quarterback competitions are becoming clearer.
And perhaps most importantly, programs are revealing who they truly are as they enter the summer.
On this week’s episode of Hoosier Football Tailgate, we reset the entire Big Ten Conference following spring practice and broke every team into power tiers based on one simple question:
Which programs are truly built to compete for championships in today’s Big Ten?
And after evaluating culture, roster construction, quarterback play, physicality, and overall program direction, one thing became very clear:
Indiana remains the standard.
Tier 1: The Standard
Indiana • Ohio State • Oregon • Michigan
Indiana enters the 2026 season after a historic 16-0 National Championship run in 2025 and remains the conference’s measuring stick until proven otherwise.
The biggest reason?
Alignment.
The Hoosiers now have:
- a clear identity
- elite culture
- player development
- roster depth
- and belief throughout the program
Replacing Fernando Mendoza with transfer quarterback Josh Hoover will obviously be one of the biggest storylines of the offseason, but Indiana no longer operates like a program hoping to compete.
The expectation is championships.
Ohio State remains loaded with elite skill talent, while Oregon continues to bring explosive offensive firepower into the conference. Michigan’s addition of Bryce Underwood gives the Wolverines one of the highest ceilings in college football.
But heading into summer, Indiana still owns the top spot.
Tier 2: Contenders
USC • Washington • Penn State
These are the teams capable of challenging the top tier but still searching for consistency.
USC has talent everywhere, but the question remains whether the Trojans are physically built for the week-to-week demands of Big Ten football.
Washington continues to stabilize after the transition and remains a dangerous team capable of winning games with offensive balance and veteran leadership.
Penn State may have the most surprising placement after a disappointing 7-6 season. The talent level remains high, but the Nittany Lions must find more consistency offensively if they want to return to the conference elite.
Tier 3: Swing Teams
Iowa • Illinois • Nebraska
This tier may ultimately determine the shape of the conference race.
Iowa remains one of the most physical and disciplined programs in the league, but offensive production still dictates their ceiling.
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Illinois quietly put together an impressive 8-4 season in 2025 and may be one of the more overlooked teams entering fall camp.
Nebraska continues to carry enormous expectations and pressure. The talent is improving, but the Cornhuskers still need to prove they can consistently finish close games.
This is the volatility tier of the conference — teams capable of surprising everyone or disappointing quickly.
Tier 4: Questions To Answer
Minnesota • Northwestern • UCLA • Michigan State
There is talent within this group, but major questions remain as the summer approaches.
Northwestern becomes particularly interesting after adding transfer quarterback Aidan Chiles, who immediately raises the offensive ceiling for the Wildcats.
UCLA is still adapting to the physical demands of the Big Ten, while Michigan State continues to battle inconsistency and roster turnover.
Minnesota remains competitive, but determining the program’s overall ceiling remains difficult.
Tier 5: Rebuild Mode
Maryland • Rutgers • Purdue
These programs enter the 2026 season needing momentum and answers.
Purdue, in particular, faces a major rebuild after a difficult 2025 campaign, while Maryland and Rutgers continue to search for consistency in an increasingly difficult conference landscape.
Final Thoughts
The biggest takeaway after spring football?
The Big Ten continues to evolve rapidly.
The margin between Tier 1 and Tier 3 is smaller than many fans realize, and quarterback play has never mattered more across the conference.
But until somebody proves otherwise, Indiana remains the program everyone else in the league is chasing.
And for the first time in program history, that statement feels completely normal.
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