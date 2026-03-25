Brayden Ricketts’ first start behind the plate showed how far he’s come, what it unlocks for Indiana

For two years, Tuesday night had lived somewhere in the distance for Brayden Ricketts. It lived in bullpen sessions, in empty cages, in quiet repetitions that never quite made it into a box score. On Tuesday at Bart Kaufman Field, it finally arrived.

Tuesday night marked Ricketts’ first collegiate appearance at catcher, and in the top of the third with two outs, Indiana State right fielder Andrew Ortiz made a break for second.

“He threw a great throw,” Indiana head coach Jeff Mercer said after Indiana’s 5-4 loss Tuesday to Indiana State. “Great velocity, great exchange, he hammered it on the bag for the throw out.”

The inning ended there, not with a strikeout or a routine ground ball, but with something else. Ricketts walked off the field to a line of teammates waiting at the dugout entrance, a series of high-fives greeting him as he stepped inside. Mercer watched it all, a small smile cutting through the tension of a midweek game that would later slip away.

“I was happy for him,” Mercer said. “He’s a great kid. He’s worked really heard and been diligent. Denton [Sagerman] has worked extremely hard with him, and to see his growth from when he got here to last year to tonight was tremendous.”

Not long ago, moments like that weren’t available to Ricketts.

Last season, Ricketts’ time behind the plate existed only in ceremony. He caught first pitches. He jogged out, caught the ceremonial first pitch and disappeared again into the Indiana dugout, his role confined to the edges of game day. A redshirt year passed without a single appearance on the field that actually counted.

The work, though, never stopped.

Ricketts arrived from Brampton, Ontario, with size and an offensive profile that could already play. The question was everything else. His arm, most of all, kept him from the position he was listed to play out of high school. Mercer said as much before the 2026 season, that Ricketts’ arm was the primary reason he wouldn’t open the year getting any work behind the plate.

So Ricketts continued to work on it.

There were throwing programs, the kind more commonly reserved for pitchers, built to reshape the way the ball came out of his hand. There were frequent sessions with assistant coach Denton Sagerman, adjustments tailored not to a position group, but to Ricketts specifically. There were long stretches where Ricketts’ improvement had an audience of one.

By the time Tuesday night arrived, the work had become routine for Ricketts. The opportunity had not.

“It felt good,” Ricketts said Tuesday. “I’ve kind of just been waiting my turn and got the chance to do it today. I’m just happy that all the hard work I put in behind the scenes this year and last year [paid off].”

The throw in the third inning, more than anything, carried that weight.

“That was a really rewarding feeling,” Ricketts said. “To have all the work pay off in that moment, it felt great.”

It wasn’t just the arm. It was everything around it — the timing, the footwork, the trust in the exchange from glove to throwing hand. The details that turn a position from theoretical to playable.

And it didn’t happen alone.

“We push each other,” Ricketts said of Indiana’s crop of catchers. “Whoever’s behind the plate, we’re happy for each other. We want to see each other do well.”

That group, T.J. Schuyler, Hogan Denny and Ricketts, has become its own quiet engine. Different profiles, different strengths, but a shared standard that has tightened the margins for all three.

For most of the season, Ricketts’ place in the lineup came without a mask.

Indiana needed his bat in the lineup. That part was clear from the start of the 2026 season. With Schuyler and Denny more advanced defensively, Ricketts opened the year as a designated hitter, a way to ease him into college pitching without asking him to manage a pitching staff at the same time.

It has worked. It has also somewhat limited what Indiana’s offense could be.

Tuesday shifted that, even if only slightly.

Ricketts’ night at the plate will not be what lingers. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and came out late for a defensive replacement. But in the seventh inning, in a tied game, he still found a way to impact it.

Leading off the top of the seventh, Ricketts drove a 3-2 pitch deep to right-center, a few feet short of leaving the yard. Minutes later, he became part of a different moment.

Five batters later in that same seventh stanza, first baseman Jake Hanley was set to step into the left-handed hitters batters box with a pair of runners on and two outs. Mercer called time. Hanley and both runners on base gathered around their head coach. Ricketts, having just faced Indiana State reliever Hunter Small earlier in the frame, was called upon out of the dugout to add his voice.

After the brief meeting, Hanley returned to the box and delivered an RBI double into left-center that pushed Indiana ahead for the time being.

For a player with just 85 career at-bats and no prior experience catching in a college game until Tuesday, it was a subtle but meaningful shift for Ricketts. He is no longer simply a regular in Indiana’s lineup. He’s contributing even more and even being trusted in a moment that didn’t actually belong to him.

That is what Tuesday opened.

If Ricketts can catch — even situationally, even in pockets — Indiana’s lineup changes shape. The designated hitter spot loosens. A bat like Caleb Koskie’s can slide in more regularly. The outfield can lean more defensive with Cole Decker, Ayden Crouse and Denny covering the outfield.

It gives Mercer options, and options, over the course of a season, become leverage.

There is still a balance to strike. Schuyler remains the steady defender of the three. Denny brings his own blend of offense, reliability and versatility. Ricketts is still early in this newfound version of himself, still building the consistency that turns moments into expectations.

But for one night, one inning and one throw on Tuesday, the distance between where he was and where he might be came into clearer focus.

A year ago, Ricketts jogged out for first pitches and left. On Tuesday, his arm — once seen as the reason he couldn’t get behind the plate — ended an inning.

The difference between those two moments is not dramatic on paper. It doesn’t show up in a box score or change the result of a 5-4 loss to Indiana State.

It is smaller than that. Quieter. But it is real.

And for Indiana, it is useful.

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