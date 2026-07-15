Breaking down Indiana's projected top NIL earners according to On3

The recruiting and roster-building process has been forever changed in the world of college sports, specifically college football. Now, NIL deals are a vital part of forming a team, and everyone is interested in what different programs are paying their players.

On3 has updated its NIL Valuations, projections for what players will be earning for the 2026 season. This doesn’t mean that the total dollar amount is paid by the program or collective directly, but the valuation is rather the market value of all NIL endorsements put together.

Indiana has a few high earners, with one of the most lucrative projected NIL deals as well. It’s important to note that the Hoosiers don’t have quite as much money devoted to NIL compared to other top programs, but they are competitive, and money certainly isn’t a liability for Curt Cignetti’s program.

The Indiana head coach spends money meticulously and is looking to get the most production without throwing excess funds around. These NIL deals weren’t just won because Indiana outbid everyone. Although it’s plausible no program ended up offering more, money isn’t everything in these recruitments — especially to IU.

Program fit and work ethic are the most critical pieces, but it’s still important to mention what different Hoosiers are likely making this season. In a world where NIL is a very hot topic, here’s some insight into Indiana’s highest earners in 2026 according to On3 Valuations.

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QB Josh Hoover – $4 Million

The highest-paid player on Indiana’s roster, to no surprise, is Hoover as the quarterback. He not only has the most lucrative deal for IU, but is tied for the sixth-highest-paid player in college football, per On3.

Only Darian Mensah, Dante Moore, Jeremiah Smith, Trinidad Chambliss and Sam Leavitt are set to earn more, putting Hoover right in line with the elite talents in the sport. It’s a substantial pay raise for him after coming to TCU, and should be a major asset for Indiana this season.

It’s also notable that Hoover’s number is considerably higher than Fernando Mendoza’s from a year ago, projected around the $2 million range. This just goes to show how the market is steadily increasing year over year in the wild world of college football.

Hoover is the only IU football player in the NIL 100, On3’s top 100 highest valuations combined between football and basketball. Among them, 59 are football players and 41 come from hoops. With the lowest player on this list estimated at $1.5 million, that means there are more than 100 players across college sports making at least seven figures in 2026.

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WR Nick Marsh – $1 Million

Marsh might not be among the top 100 earners around the country, but he’s still valued at a very high number after his transfer from Michigan State. This is the going rate for an elite receiver these days, but it’s definitely not an overpay from the Hoosiers.

There are four receivers among the NIL 100, meaning that Marsh is likely in the 5-10 range for highest-earning wideouts in the country. As an All-American hopeful, this makes sense, as he should be a fantastic addition to Indiana’s offense.

LB Isaiah Jones – $1 Million

Moving over to the defensive side of the ball, Jones is another high-earning player for the Hoosiers, and one of the most-valued linebackers in the country. There aren’t any listed linebackers in the NIL 100, meaning that Jones could be among the most expensive players at the position.

It’s likely he’s close to the other elite linebackers, so he’s probably not No. 1 in the nation, but still valued at a high clip compared to his peers. Rolijah Hardy hasn’t yet been valued, but is also likely in this ballpark as well.

WR Charlie Becker – $650K

Indiana’s Charlie Becker (80) during Indiana University spring football practice on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Becker is the second receiver for the Hoosiers with a lucrative deal, as he forms the one-two punch with Marsh that should be very dangerous. For a player that broke out in the second half of last season, this number is really impressive, and shows the potential that was shown even without a full season of production.

He should live up to the valuation here, and become a very good deal when things are all said and done in 2026.

LT Carter Smith – $600K

The highest offensive lineman on Indiana’s roster is valued at less than I would have expected, especially considering that there are five offensive tackles on the NIL 100. This means that On3 doesn’t value Smith’s NIL likely even in the top 10 tackles in the sport.

This feels like a miscalculation, with Smith being one of the most valuable players on Indiana’s roster, as well as the nation as a whole. I’d think he’s over the $1 million range.

DT Tyrique Tucker – $500K

Indiana’s Tyrique Tucker (95) during Indiana University spring football practice on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Tucker’s number feels a bit low as well, but is likely more accurate as a valuation because defensive tackles are valued quite a bit less than edge rushers on average. Although as the leader of the defensive line, he’s the highest among those with a value per On3.

Tobu Osunsanmi could very well be in this range as well, with several edge rushers earning in the millions. With only two tackles on the NIL 100, Tucker should still be one of the highest-paid at his position as well.

DT Mario Landino – $500K

Tucker isn’t quite the highest-valued player on Indiana’s defensive line, because Landino is right there with him at half a million dollars after a breakout season in 2025. He and Tucker form a formidable duo, and should wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

The number here feels accurate, and it’s impressive considering Landino’s sudden rise last season. If he keeps this up, that dollar amount can continue to grow toward next season.

S Amare Ferrell – $500K

Rounding out the Hoosiers with On3 NIL Valuations is Ferrell, who also comes in at half a million, with his experience in Indiana’s system as a major strength. He’ll be a key leader, but is also very skillful physically as well.

With at least eight players making more than $500K, Indiana has an expensive roster that is likely in the $25 million to $30 million range. Last season, the Hoosiers were “closer to $15 million than $40 million,” according to Cignetti, with an estimation just above $20 million.

With an expected increase, Indiana has one of the more expensive rosters in the nation, but not close to the priciest. It’s important to note that these are all projections, and there unfortunately aren’t official numbers.

Nonetheless, NIL is a fascinating part of college sports in this day and age, and I hope these NIL Valuations by On3 provide some insight into the unknowns surrounding money with this IU team.

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