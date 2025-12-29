Bryant Haines on replacing Stephen Daley: 'Next man up' and 'Find a way to get it done'

The next man up mentality for Indiana is critical at any point in the season, but its importance is heightened as the Hoosiers head into the College Football Playoff without leading pass rusher Stephen Daley.

The Kent State transfer emerged as one of the top lineman in the entire country, ranking second in the nation with 19.0 tackles for loss, which also ranked first in the Big Ten. He also totaled 38 tackles, 5.5 sacks, five quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.

>> Join TheHoosier.com today and get 50% OFF an annual subscription <<

Daley, who suffered a ‘serious’ knee injury after IU’s Big Ten Championship win over Ohio State earlier this month, will miss the remainder of the season — leaving a gapping hole in Indiana’s defensive unit.

But, the system in place gives defensive coordinator Bryant Haines confidence.

“It’s a lot of moving parts. It’s really 11 one-person jobs,” Haines said of his scheme. “And if you can do your one-eleventh, then what you end up with is a nice, tight scheme.”

That scheme will be heading into the third edge rusher of the year, however. Daley stepped up in a massive way after Kellan Wyatt went down with a season-ending knee injury midway through the season.

Now, it’s another ‘next man up’ for the Indiana defense and notably Daniel Ndukwe.

“It’s always next man up,” Haines said. “So I expect that when Daniel Ndukwe’s number is called that he’ll be ready, just like everybody that came before him. And everybody that’s going to come after him as well. There’s a job description needs to be done. Find a way to get it done. And it’s on me to adapt the scheme that fits what those guys are capable of, whether it’s Daniel Ndukwe or, you know, whoever shows up at field. Then I need to put them in a great spot to be successful so I get paid to do it. So I’ll fight my tail to get that done.”

Bryant Haines Rose Bowl Q&A Quick Hitters: ‘Next man up’, Evolving as a play caller, Doing ‘your one-eleventh’, Challenge Alabama offense brings

Ndukwe has just six tackles and one tackle for loss this year in 104 defensive snaps, with 68 snaps coming in the last three games. Now, he’s expected to face a significantly larger role for the Indiana defense heading into its Rose Bowl matchup with No. 9 Alabama.

While Ndukwe is expected to be ushered into that new role, it’ll also be a team effort.

Replacing the production of Daley isn’t — and was never going to be — a one man job. Either way, Curt Cignetti is confident in the game plan that will be set in place.

“Bryant Haines does a great job coordinating our defense,” Cignetti said last week. “We have a lot of confidence in our players, and we’ll find the best solution that gives us the best chance to be successful.”

And the sentiment around the team, from coaches to players is simple. Do your job.

“At the end of the day, I just like to break it down to the smallest microcosm of what a football play is,” Haines said. “It’s 11 guys that have independent job descriptions. Just complete your job description within the framework of the call.”

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.