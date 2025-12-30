Bryant Haines on staying at Indiana: 'The grass isn't always greener'

Indiana locked defensive coordinator Bryant Haines into a new contract and extension earlier this month — for the second time in two years since he arrived in Bloomington with Curt Cignetti. It was a priority for Cignetti after a second successful season both defensively and as a program.

Haines, who has been with Cignetti for 11 of the last 12 years and has been a key cog to Cignetti’s success wherever he’s been — IUP, Elon, James Madison and now Indiana.

>> Join TheHoosier.com today and get 50% OFF an annual subscription <<

It’s the second-straight season that Indiana’s defense has been top-5 in nearly every defensive category nationally. A finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant in the nation, Haines was getting calls and interest from many programs around the country.

“Bryant had some calls, had some people very seriously interested in him,” Cignetti said last week. “We thought it was important to be proactive.”

While full terms of his extension have yet to be disclosed, Haines is expected to make nearly $3 million a year, making him one of the highest-paid coordinators in the entire country. Indiana’s defense enters the College Football Playoff ranked No. 2 in the FBS in scoring (10.8 points per game) and No. 4 overall (257.2 yards allowed per game).

‘Dictate the game’: Indiana’s defensive game plan is set vs Alabama. Can IU keep the Tide a one-dimensional offense?

Earlier in the spring, Cignetti was vocal about Haines’ interest from schools around the country and foreshadowed more schools coming after the Hoosiers’ defensive coordinator.

“People are going to come after him,” Cignetti said in February. “The blue bloods were knocking at the door and we didn’t want to lose him and we were proactive. I really appreciate President Whitten and Scott Dolson for the tremendous support that they’ve provided since I’ve become the head coach that enables us to keep a key person like Bryant Haines.”

During Rose Bowl Media Day on Tuesday, Haines discussed his decision to remain at Indiana.

“I don’t have a burning desire to be a head coach, not that I’m not willing to look, but it’s not a burning desire right now at the moment,” Haines said. “We have a great thing going … leaving a great situation for what? The grass isn’t always greener.

“I mention this to guys potentially going in the transfer portal. Are you happy where you’re at and if the answer to that question is yes, then where are you going go?”

Indiana takes on Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Thursday — the College Football Playoff quarterfinal.

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.