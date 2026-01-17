Carson Beck on Indiana's defense: 'They try to keep you guessing as an offense'

Indiana and Miami are set to face off in the National Championship on Monday night in Miami. On Saturday, both teams took part in media day.

Miami’s Carson Beck enters Monday’s matchup with Indiana throwing for 3,581 yards with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this year. He’s completing 73.3 percent of his passes this season as well. In three playoff games he’s thrown 509 yards with four touchdowns and one interceptions with a completion percentage of 67.5.

Indiana enters Monday ranked 2nd in tackles for loss and scoring defense (11.1 points per game allowed), 4th nationally in total defense (260.9 yards a game) and 6th in sacks.

Here are the key quotes from Beck on Indiana’s defense during Monday’s media day.

Q. What do you see from them defensively in particular that makes them so good?

“They don’t make mistakes. They play very, very well together. They’re very disciplined. Then like I just said, the talent speaks for itself. They’re obviously super talented in all facets of the game. The front seven, D-line, linebackers, their DBs are very talented, play the quarterback’s eyes really well, and they’re very well-coached.

“It’s difficult to go up against defenses like that that play so well and mesh so well together. Again, we’re really looking forward to this opportunity.”

Q. What concerns you the most about playing this Indiana defense?

“Obviously they’re super, super talented. You can see the way that they play, they play really well together. Their chemistry is very high, and they’re very disciplined. They’re well-coached. Again, going up against defenses like that that don’t make a lot of mistakes and are mostly in the right spot on each and every given play, it obviously presents a challenge for us. Again, we’re going to have to go out there and just execute and execute our plan.”

Q. Carson, Indiana does a lot of stuff on defense post-snap. How much have you been studying what they do, and how can you avoid, I guess, getting kind of thrown off by that?

“Obviously they do a lot of really different things on defense from their fronts to different pressures to coverages. They try to keep you guessing as an offense, and you are right, they force you to play a lot of post-snap and recognizing coverage and recognizing different, again, pressures and safety rotations and things of that sort. For me, just watching film and understanding, maybe trying to pick up on certain tendencies or certain what’s their favorite pressures and percentages of those?

“Again, at the end of the day, it’s all going to come down to kind of read and react once I do get on the field. I feel like that’s what we’ve been able to do well.”

Q. D’Angelo Ponds is one of the top ranked cornerbacks in the league. How important is it going to be to minimize his impact on the game Monday night?

“Obviously he’s super, super talented. You look at the ability that he has, what he’s able to have produced for their defense, he’s a centerpiece and a key piece of why they are so successful.

“For us, I think it’s important to understand where everybody’s at on the field, him being one of them. They obviously play super well together. They don’t make a lot of mistakes. They’re very disciplined. So just trying to keep a balance and checks of where their guys are, what they’re doing, maybe different blitzes, coverages, things of that sort is really important for me as the quarterback on the field and just kind of trying to be the key and lead our offense in the right way.”

