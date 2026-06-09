Cignetti, Mendoza named to TIME's '100 Most Influential People in Sports' list

Indiana football isn’t just among the biggest stories in college football, it’s gone national. The Hoosiers are known coast to coast for their historic and unprecedented 16-0 national championship season, with Curt Cignetti‘s program receiving countless recognitions for doing so.

The latest of which is TIME Magazine, which included both Cignetti and Fernando Mendoza in the inaugural “100 Most Influential People in Sports 2026.” Cignetti was the only college football coach included, while Mendoza was the only college football player-turned-NFL rookie on the list.

No other big-name programs had an inclusion, which isn’t all that surprising because the list was chosen based on the last year of competition in the sporting world. And Indiana has unequivocally been the biggest story in the sport throughout the past 12 months, which warrants national recognition like this.

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The list was split into four categories: Icons, Titans, Innovators and Leaders. Cignetti was chosen as a Titan, alongside Victor Wembanyama, Rory McIlroy, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and more. He’s among an elite group of sporting figures, and it comes as no surprise in the slightest.

“Two words will forever be associated with Curt Cignetti, who led Indiana to its first national football championship in January: ‘Google me.’ That’s what Cignetti said at the national signing day press conference in 2023 when asked how he was going to sell his vision for the Hoosiers to high school recruits and players in the transfer portal,” Sean Gregory wrote for TIME.

“His point: he was a winner, as evidenced by the success he enjoyed at smaller programs, most recently James Madison, which he led to a 41-8 record across four seasons and appearances in the AP Top 25 rankings in 2022 and 2023. Indiana, known more for basketball, hadn’t done much in football, but Cignetti blew past all expectations. With Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza under center, Indiana finished the 2025 season 16-0. After Indiana’s 27-21 victory over Miami in the title game, Google added a delightful Easter egg at the top of the results page for those who searched for Cignetti: ‘Yup, he won.’”

Cignetti is known for his brash nature to the general public, which makes his rise to prominence all the more noteworthy, but inside the Indiana facility, he’s all business. There are two sides to the coin, and Cignetti plays them both to get maximum exposure for his program while eliminating all distractions when it’s time to focus on football — which is the vast majority of the time.

With just clip-worthy words, he wouldn’t be on this list. It’s because of the on-field success that Cignetti is among the most influential people in sports, and that success has built Indiana into a program that is seen in a completely different light than it was just two years ago.

But it wasn’t just Cignetti’s doing. His entire staff and his entire roster contributed to IU’s perfect national championship season, but Mendoza rose to the top as the face of the Hoosiers very quickly.

His likable persona, coupled with incredible success throughout the season, saw Mendoza become a national star, one whose character may have been the most striking feature of all. This landed him in the Leaders section of the list, accompanied by Stephen Curry, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Myles Garrett and many others.

You could argue that Mendoza’s stardom has grown bigger than Indiana football, based on the fact that he was the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and will be the face of a talented rookie class this fall. The popularity of the NFL in the U.S. rivals nothing else in the sporting world, and Mendoza is already a household name around the league.

IU was the vessel for Mendoza to take off, and he most certainly has for all the right reasons. People look up to him as an example of how to handle success, and while some may find his personality awkward at times, it makes Mendoza the beloved figure he is today.

“Fernando Mendoza accomplished one of the great surprise college football feats: he won a national championship and Heisman Trophy as quarterback for Indiana, a basketball school with so little football tradition that, before Mendoza’s arrival in 2025, the Hoosiers hadn’t played in a Rose Bowl since 1968. They had enjoyed exactly four winning seasons since 1995,” Gregory and TIME said.

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“Under second-year coach Curt Cignetti, Mendoza, a Cal transfer, threw 41 touchdown passes, tops in the nation, and led the Hoosiers to a 16-0 record — the first 16-win season in college football since the 1894 Yale Bulldogs. His enthusiastic postgame interviews became a staple that fans can only hope continue with the Las Vegas Raiders, who took him No. 1 in the NFL Draft. Mendoza has cited his mother, Elsa, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis nearly 20 years ago, as an inspiration: in April, he announced he was donating $500,000 for MS research.”

These two Hoosiers are nationally known for what they accomplished with Indiana, as its football program is used as an example of an underdog story all across the country. Folks who barely know football have heard about Cignetti and Mendoza, as they aren’t just a football story any longer.

Indiana football is bigger than that, and inclusion on the TIME 100 Most Influential People in Sports 2026 is further proof of its stardom.

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